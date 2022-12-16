“North Korea has developed nuclear weapons and will never give them up,” the country’s dictator Kim Jong-un said in September this year. The change was “irreversible”, he added. According to the North Korean leader, the weapons represent the “dignity, body and absolute power of the State” and Pyongyang will continue to develop them “as long as there are nuclear weapons on Earth”.

In 2022, North Korea launched 75 missiles, one of them being the intercontinental that fell into the Sea of ​​​​Japan and would have the capacity to reach American territory. North Korea announced on Friday that it had tested a “high-thrust” solid-fuel engine for a “new type of strategic weapon” in Kim’s presence, signaling progress in developing a new type of weapon. more efficient intercontinental-range ballistic missile (ICBM).

The risks for the North Korean dictatorship’s ideological enemies are clear, even more so when one understands that the threat does not come only from the territory commanded by Kim. “Anything North Korea does will directly or indirectly involve China and Russia,” said Marcelo Suano, professor of international relations and director of the Center for Strategy, Intelligence and International Relations (CEIRI).

In the face of this threat, South Korea and Japan, alongside the United States, appear to be responding together to North Korean threats. On October 26, 2022, the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Japan, South Korea and the United States reaffirmed their cooperation in Tokyo.

“Japan is the country that receives the most military bases from the United States. There are 120”, pointed out Suano. “And South Korea is in third place, with 73, behind Germany.”

A high investment in militarization takes place in Japan, despite the fact that, after the defeat in World War II, the country declared that it would never again be subject to a military conflict.

Despite officially having only Self-Defense Forces, Japan is one of the countries that invest the most in security. According to figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, last year the country spent US$ 54.1 billion in the area, the ninth largest investment in the world.

This value represented 1% of the Japanese Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but the Liberal Democratic Party wants the proportion to reach 2% by the end of the decade – a level that is a guideline for the countries of NATO, the Western military alliance, and which would transform Japan into the third country that spends the most on defense in the world, behind only the United States and China.

On Friday, Japan announced it would make military investments of US$320 billion over the next five years, the country’s biggest military plan since World War II, which will include the acquisition of missiles capable of reaching China and North Korea. North.

South Korea is linked to the US by a mutual defense treaty signed in 1953. Relations have, however, gone through turbulence linked to certain American pressures on South Korean internal policy, which led to the declaration of non-nuclear initiative in 1991.

South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl supported several joint military exercises with the Americans. Recently, the “Watchful Storm” became the largest aerial exercise in the country’s history.

And if the Japanese colonial heritage complicates the country’s relations with Seoul, the two countries still have common defense interests in the face of the North Korean threat.

Allow North Korean nuclear development

The three countries are strengthening their arsenal while urging North Korea to curb its development in the sector, a historic US priority.

In October, the Pentagon released its nuclear strategy, stressing that “there is no scenario in which the Kim regime can use nuclear weapons and survive.”

“More tests [norte-coreanos], of course, mean that they are adjusting their preparation and building their arsenal. So we are watching this very closely,” said the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. [AEIA]commenting on the need for North Korean denuclearization.

Some experts say, however, that the refusal to recognize North Korea’s nuclear power has not contributed to the countries’ security.

“Let’s face it: North Korea is a nuclear weapons state, and North Korea has all the necessary systems, including very efficient ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles),” said Andrei Lankov, a professor at Kookmin University in Seoul and an official prominent academic in North Korea, told CNN.

One way out, according to Jeffrey Lewis, adjunct professor at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, also in an interview with American media, would be to treat North Korea’s nuclear program in a similar way to Israel and India. : with acceptance.

Israel, for example, would have started its nuclear program in the 1960s, refusing to be part of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, while India abandoned the policy of neutrality with a nuclear test in 1998. Lewis highlighted that , in both cases, the US knew these countries had bombs, “but the deal was, if you don’t talk about it, if you don’t make an issue of it, if you don’t cause political problems, then we’re not going to respond. I think this is the same place we want to go with North Korea.”

“I think the crucial step that [o presidente dos EUA, Joe] Biden needs to make clear to himself and the US government that we will not get North Korea to disarm and that this is fundamentally accepting North Korea as a nuclear power,” opines the expert.