Home page politics

From: Marcus Maeckler

Split

Aside from the suspected Chinese spy balloon, there are much larger secret activities going on between the US and China — every day.

Washington/Beijing – Sometimes the greatest baseness comes in the guise of niceness. In 2017, Beijing offered the US to build an outrageously expensive garden in the middle of Washington, complete with temples, pavilions and a pagoda more than 20 meters high. China sold this as a show of goodwill, in fact there was more to it. The park was supposed to be built on one of the highest points in the capital, just a few kilometers from the Capitol, at ideal listening distance. The FBI sounded the alarm – and the plans were scrapped.

Nice but unsuccessful attempt at espionage, which is a bit reminiscent of the Chinese balloon that the USA recently brought down from the sky. Cases like these coming to light are the exception rather than the rule. The two major powers are investigating each other in very different ways – day after day: Countless satellites are observing opposing military installations, cyber battalions are hacking their way through the network, telecommunications are being bugged, spies are active.

Spy satellites fly over the USA every day

“Chinese espionage is larger than Soviet espionage at the height of the Cold War,” wrote James Lewis of the Washington think tank CSIS these days. China’s activities are growing, especially in space. Every day, spy satellites fly over the United States, collecting images and radio signals. In 2022 alone, the country launched four more such satellites.

The recording shows the launch of the spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina. © IMAGO/Joe Granita/ZUMA Wire

The USA is also very active. From military bases in the Philippines and Japan, they repeatedly fly to the Chinese coast in reconnaissance planes. A Chinese think tank recently estimated that there were around 600 such flights in 2022, although the actual number was estimated to be higher. China also complains that state-of-the-art US missile defense systems based in South Korea can eavesdrop far into the country.

USA and China: Spy balloon looks old-fashioned – but it is effective

A spy balloon seems downright antiquated; but it has advantages: It can observe details and movements from relatively close range over a longer period of time, intercept communications and is difficult for radar to detect. The controls have improved significantly. Also, balloons are cheaper than satellites. Because technology is getting smaller and lighter, balloons are making a comeback, Australian military expert Peter Layton said on CNN. Because they are in the stratosphere (at an altitude of 15 to 50 kilometers), they do not get in the way of the satellites flying much higher – but in case of doubt they can be seen with the naked eye, as is the case now in the USA.

The Pentagon assumes that China has an entire fleet of balloons that are also being used to monitor other countries. It is fitting that another balloon was spotted over Colombia. He also comes from China, as the Foreign Ministry in Beijing admitted.

China: “Stray Research Balloons” in US or Military Surveillance?

During the 2017-2021 tenure of US President Donald Trump alone, Chinese surveillance balloons flew over the United States at least three times, a Pentagon official said. There was an overflight under Joe Biden. The balloons would also have headed for the areas around Hawaii or Guam, where the Indo-Pacific Command and the US Pacific Fleet are based.

Xi Jinping (r), President of China and US President Joe Biden. (Archive photo) © Ng Han Guan/AP POOL/dpa

As China continues to talk of a stray research balloon, Washington is confident it should be monitoring sensitive military installations. The balloon did not go astray, but “deliberately flew over the United States and Canada,” the Pentagon said. He and his equipment could be observed closely, which was “very valuable” from an intelligence point of view.

USA: Investigation of suspected spy balloon should provide information

The examination of the debris and the information capsule, which is probably intact, should now bring further valuable information. Did the Chinese really want an air force base and ICBMs? And is it a completely new type of spy balloon?

For China, the matter is at least embarrassing, politically it is serious – albeit not as serious as the revelations by US whistleblower Edward Snowden. In 2014, it showed that US secret services are said to have spied on Chinese ministries, banks, customs and the Huawei group. Even then head of state and party leader Hu Jintao is said to have been wiretapped. (Magdalena Trondle, Andreas Landwehr and Marcus Mäckler)