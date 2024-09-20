Home policy

Friedrich Merz has been confirmed as the Union’s candidate for chancellor. The Union also wants to agree on possible state secretaries and department heads by October.

Berlin – The Union is planning its way out of the opposition. With a view to the 2025 federal election and the possible re-gaining of the Chancellery, the conservatives are now slowly but surely changing course: away from pure attacks against the governing traffic light coalition, towards concrete political work.

With the agreement on Friedrich Merz as candidate for chancellor – and the associated withdrawal of Hendrik Wüst and Markus Söder – the most important leadership question for the new mode of action seems to have been resolved. But taking power at the federal level requires much more than just a chancellor. In theory, an entire cabinet must be filled.

Personnel after the 2025 federal election: CDU already has multi-page lists

At the beginning of the year, a CDU politician told FocusOnline: “We are not in a position to take over in terms of personnel, structure and strategy.” That is now supposed to be different. For several weeks, talks have been held with candidates for department heads and possible state secretary positions. There are said to already be multi-page lists with the names of candidates.

According to information from the online media, party leader Merz was even present at some of the talks himself. Candidates with whom the talks were held should state by October whether the CDU leadership can definitely plan with them. The party is ready, leadership circles say.

Friedrich Merz as candidate for chancellor: Union sets course for government participation

The Union is therefore aiming for participation in the government. This would involve filling hundreds of positions. Names of possible Union ministerial candidates after the 2025 federal elections have been circulating for months.

The CDU and CSU have already resolved their most important personnel issue on Tuesday (17 September) when they elected Friedrich Merz as their candidate for chancellor. And Merz himself reacted directly when he ARD on Tuesday evening, he switched from pure traffic light bashing to substantive statements about his possible chancellorship: He wants to put his political focus on reducing the citizen’s allowance, restricting migration and less climate protection. (lm)