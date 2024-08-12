Captured Ukrainian soldier reports foreigners among attackers near Kursk

A serviceman of the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Ruslan Poltoratsky, who was caught in the Belovsky district of the Kursk region with a smoke grenade and in some in pantiesreported the participation of foreigners in the attack on the Russian region. He stated this during interrogation, video which was distributed by the FSB.

When we crossed the border with Russia, at first I thought there was some kind of interference in the radio. But then I understood the speech – they were speaking English, Polish, maybe even French. I didn’t understand anything, I said into the radio: “Repeat, repeat,” – and there was some kind of gibberish. Ruslan Poltoratskycaptured soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

The Ukrainian Armed Forces were ordered to go to Kursk and Belgorod

Poltoratsky reported that when entering the Kursk region, the Ukrainian command gave the military an order to “seize more territory.” According to him, Ukraine was going to use them for exchange during peace talks with Russia.

“We are moving forward, our goal is to first get to Kursk. From Kursk, get to Belgorod to seize more territory, so that during the peace treaty that will be, there will be an opportunity to exchange your territories for ours,” he said, adding that the Ukrainian Armed Forces consider an attack on the Kursk region “Kyiv’s last hope.”

The prisoner also outlined the details of the operation to invade the Russian region. He said that on July 28 they were relocated to a forest near the village of Peschanoye in the Kursk region, where they stayed for a week.

[Затем] the commander with the call sign Strizh gathered us (…), presented the following information: we are now waiting for the main forces to prepare for an attack on Russia. According to the plan, first one brigade enters from one side – carries out its task, then other brigades enter – carry out their tasks Ruslan Poltoratskycaptured soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Prisoner tells of shooting of civilians and looting in Kursk region

Poltoratsky also reported on the looting of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region: the military took everything of value that they could carry from houses. In addition, according to him, they were ordered to shoot at civilians in the Russian region in case of resistance.

The soldier noted that the commander specifically ordered them to shoot the men in the legs and throw them into the cellar or basement, and if they had weapons, then shoot them.

On the morning of August 6, the Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling.

Since August 9, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been in effect in the region, as well as in the Bryansk and Belgorod regions. The corresponding measures were taken due to the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk region, where fighting is still ongoing.