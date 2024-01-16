Anyone who really wants to fit in will walk down the street with an indestructible thermos cup. But only with the Quencher from the American brand Stanley. Following the example of the Uggs, the Birkenstocks and the Crocs, the Quencher is another dull product that has become very coveted. All thanks to TikTok, a burnt-out car and Terrence Reilly, the clever CEO who knows how to make something ugly hip.

