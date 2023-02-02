Prime Minister Rutte promised to quickly compensate victims of the Supplementary Affair, but thousands of parents are still waiting for their money. Editor Stefan Vermeulen investigated the responsible department within the Tax and Customs Administration and sees why it is there stays go wrong.

