The former suitor of Men and Women posts a photo on his Instagram page showing him in hospital

Mario Cusitoreformer participant of the well-known television program hosted by Maria de Filippi, Men and women, has once again risen to social popularity. In fact, the shot showing him with a bandage on his arm inside a hospital facility was taken a few hours ago.

Mario Cusitore is in hospital

The suitor of Ida Platano, despite his elimination from the broadcast, he continued to be talked about for his numerous attempts to get closer to the tronista. And now, the attention of many fans and followers has once again fallen on him.

The Instagram story recorded directly from the hospital

In a video posted on his social profile, Mario Cusitore aroused the concern of many of his admirers. In the clip, in fact, it is possible to see Ida Platano’s former suitor with a conspicuous bandage on his arm. The man said he was at the hospital Polyclinic of Naples due to surgery.

Cusitore did not provide further details regarding the type of operation he underwent. He limited himself to writing the following post: “Finally removed”as shown in the video shot.

The former well-known face of Men and women it seems like he doesn’t want to go into details, but from a first analysis, it doesn’t seem like anything particularly serious. There has been no shortage of suppositions and hypotheses put forward by the man’s fans, almost all of which focus on the possibility that it was a cyst removal.

From a photo released on social media shortly before the surgery and which shows him with his arm on display, two dark-coloured spherical protuberances are clearly visible. Their presence would, in fact, confirm the hypotheses put forward by the public.

Attempts at reconciliation with Ida Platano

Over two months have passed since Cusitore’s last appearance on Maria de Filippi’s program and, in this period of time, no changes would have occurred between him and the beautiful suitor.

During an interview given to Fanpagethe man told of his latest attempt to get closer to Platano, with the surprise visit made to the woman in Brescia. However, her resignation now seems to dominate. In fact, the woman seems more than intent on not re-establishing any ties with her former suitor.