Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/27/2024 – 11:58

A few days before Easter, the price of the commodity broke an all-time high. Although the scenario is bad for consumers, it could be an opportunity to boost Brazilian production. The traditional observation about the high prices of Easter eggs this year gained even more strength this year. The reason comes from the world's main producers, countries in West Africa, where a perfect storm between climate and low investment in production led to a record in the international price of cocoa. And, for Brazilians, chocolate should remain even more expensive after the holiday.

Cocoa has been renewing its historic highs in recent weeks due to supply shortages, which are due to weaker harvests in the two most important producing countries, Ivory Coast and Ghana. In New York, a ton of the commodity reached the $10,000 mark this Tuesday (26/03) for the first time in history. In one year, prices tripled, while the increase in 2023 alone is greater than 130%.

“The cocoa market is expected to record a record supply deficit this crop year, with stocks falling to their lowest level in decades. No relief is expected in the short term, which means that a further increase in prices is perfectly possible”, describes Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch. He highlights that, last year, cocoa had already been the raw material with the highest increase among those monitored by the bank.

“There could still be downward revisions in supply in the coming months if the interim harvests in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana, which begin in April, also prove to be weak due to the drought and strong Harmattan winds”, he points out, mentioning the climatic phenomenon originating from the Sahara Desert notorious for carrying sand clouds in West Africa.

Additionally, the region deals with a lack of resources for new crops. “The increase in prices does not reach African producers, largely remaining with intermediaries, which causes disinvestment”, points out Leonardo Rossetti, market intelligence analyst at StoneX. A reversal in the scenario is not simple, he recalls, as it is not an annual crop, with cocoa trees taking between four and five years to bear fruit.

This scenario is reflected in the latest forecasts from the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO), which predicts that the global supply of the commodity is expected to fall by more than 10% in the current period 2023/24, and which projects a record deficit of 374 thousand tons this year. In this case, it will be the third consecutive year for the market to record greater consumption than supply, something that has not occurred since 1969.

Scenario in Brazil

Despite being the seventh largest producer in the world, the scenario for Brazil is also one of deficit, with a great need for imports, mainly from African exporters. Last year, the country had a consumption of 253 thousand tons, while producing 220 thousand tons of raw cocoa.

Regarding national exports, Rossetti points out that a highlight of the country is the sending of cocoa butter to Latin America and the United States. As for the chocolates themselves, national shipments do not have much impact.

With the scenario of rising prices, the analyst believes that there is incentive for progress. “In Brazil, producers are better paid than in African countries, so they must invest more, such as in the purchase of fertilizers. The prospects are positive”, he assesses.

Rossetti points out projects for the country to be self-sufficient, and believes that the world looks “favorably” on Brazil, especially when compared to the production of some African nations, which are notable for their poor working conditions.

Brazilian production is dominated by small producers. According to the Agricultural Census of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), there are 93 thousand cocoa producers in Brazil, the majority of which are family farms, with average property sizes varying between five and ten hectares.

The main crops in the country today are located in the south of Bahia and Pará. Rossetti assesses that there is room for greater investments, and that there are conditions to expand the current plantation areas. In the case of Pará, he remembers that cocoa is usually processed as a reforestation product in the Amazon.

Last year, production was once again affected by pests, a problem that has plagued Brazilian cocoa for decades. With the advances in the country's agribusiness, Rossetti recognizes that the cocoa chain is lagging behind when compared to other products with greater relevance for national exports, such as soybeans. In turn, he believes that rising prices could draw more attention to the raw material, which could reverse this scenario.

Brazil came to be at the top of world production in the 1980s. However, the decrease in investments combined with a pest known as witches' broom severely impacted the country's cocoa chain. Caused by a fungus, the problem affected crops in southern Bahia for years, causing a large part of the region's harvests to be lost, reaching 80% loss in some cases.

The plague harmed other countries in South America. A highlight was Ecuador, which today is ahead of Brazil in the world production ranking, occupying fifth place. Peru and Colombia are other nations with outstanding productions. For Rossetti, with the market continuing to heat up, “these other producers also benefit, as they are being paid very well”. In this way, the expectation is that crops can also expand throughout the region.

Effects on the consumer

An estimate by the Brazilian Supermarket Association (ABRAS) pointed out that Easter eggs may experience a variation of up to 15% in average prices. However, the expectation is for an increase in consumption of between 13% and 15% compared to last year.

Rossetti remembers that the chocolate for this holiday was not produced at current prices, but rather at those of the last quarters of last year, when there was an increase in prices, but not as strong as now. He highlights, however, that the tendency is for increases in commodity prices to continue to be passed on to the consumer, with current values ​​likely to be reflected between May and June.