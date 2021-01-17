The paddle does not stop receiving setbacks. And yet it still stands. Firm. The sport of the shovel managed to overcome a complicated 2020 for the entire industry and the beginning of the new year in which many hopes were placed could not have been more unfortunate due to the heavy snowfall.

And it is that Filomena is already the proper name of 2021. Also on the paddle. The snowstorm and cold that hit the Peninsula just seven days ago was going to cause serious material damage in many cities and towns, making day-to-day a gymkhana of difficult traffic and calling into question the most daily actions.

A scenario in which the paddle would be fully involved. The paddle clubs. And, more specifically, outdoor or covered clubs. Although all sports facilities were going to be harmed by this rare meteorological phenomenon, Filomena’s passage has especially damaged the work of paddle clubs at the start of this expected 2021.

Because many and very varied have been the scenes that the last week has left. After the bucolic image with which the white cloak dressed cities like Madrid, Toledo, Zaragoza, Guadalajara or Cuenca A black scenario would be uncovered that has left many clubs and facilities in a situation to say the least.

More than seven days it has taken many venues to open their doors. And, that, in the most optimistic scenarios. The indoor clubs, designed by conception to withstand inclement weather, they would be the least damaged after the snowfall and many have been those who managed to open their doors days after the storm increased.

After lClean up accesses, prepare entrances, clear corridors and a host of other measures that would allow users to be able to use the facilities, the indoor would resume classes, matches, meet-ups and tournaments to, now, return to 2021.

But the worst part has been the covered clubs. If the outdoor courts are designed to be used in a lax and sunny climate, the roofs are that hybrid that, through a structure, allows you to enjoy the facilities all year round to save the months of rain and wind.

And it has not been enough. The covered and roofed facilities have been the ones that badly battered come out of this storm as they have left dire pictures in which, even, some of the structures or roofs did not support the weight of such snowfall. A scenario that has affected such emblematic facilities in Madrid as the Paddle Club Fuencarral or The farm, among others, that have been seriously damaged the covers having collapsed.

A sad image that would go viral on social networks and groups of friends and that far from focusing on morbidness or sarcasm they were going to shrink the hearts of thousands of players who would not hesitate to send the greatest of support to said clubs so that they can return to normality in the shortest of time.

A storm that they have also suffered, and a lot, outdoor clubs. The majority of outdoor facilities are still closed for use today and work continues on refurbishment. so that they can open their doors in the shortest possible time.

And the fact is that the outdoor slopes have become a virgin space for snow. For several days they received without opposition the fall of the flakes and this was deposited until forming in some cases a scene more typical of northern European countries than of the Mediterranean.

Since then, this type of facility has not stopped working to clear entrances, clean slopes, remove snow and clear ice thanks to a wave of solidarity in which many workers, students, players, and volunteers have joined forces to try that normality can be present as soon as possible and open its doors to users.

A hard start to the year for paddle tennis that, once again, must get the best of its versions, recover from the setback and resume the upward flight that was drawing in an already very complicated situation.