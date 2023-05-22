The Russian theater director Eduard Boyakov used to be an avant-gardist. Now he follows Putin. He considers European values ​​to be harmful, as does the right to vote for women. A guest post.

When a journalist critical of the government interviews a Putinist, a revealing picture of the present emerges. One such case is the more than two-hour conversation between the Moscow theater director and producer Eduard Boyakov and the journalist Ekaterina Gordeyeva, who has been declared a “foreign agent” and now lives in Latvia with her family. The conversation was recorded in the building of Boyakov’s “New Theater”.

Boyakov, a well-known avant-gardist in the 1990s and 2000s, founded the Russian theater prize and the Golden Mask festival. After 2005 he headed the Moscow Experimental Theater “Praktika”, where he collaborated with free-spirited writers and directors. At the time Boyakov was enthusiastic about Buddhism, he called Alexey Navalny a “hero we need” and even took part in the protests on Bolotnaya Square at the end of 2011, where he suddenly realized that the protests were futile.