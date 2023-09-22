Presenters Zing Tsjeng and Simon Jack assess the richest on this planet. Are they good, bad or just an average billionaire? Every episode has the same structure. How did the billionaire in question get his/her first million, then his/her first billion, and what happened after that? The makers are fascinated that billionaires even exist, which says a lot about our world. Take someone like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He was the richest man in the world from 2017 to 2021, until he lost $80 billion in a few weeks. That’s already more than most billionaires own. That didn’t bother Bezos at all, he still had a pretty penny left over, more than 100 billion.

Good Bad Billionaire A new episode every week. BBC Radio 5 Live