Of Anna Fregonara

After the holidays, peak happiness lasts for a couple of weeks. Then, for many, the time to go back to work, school and daily routine becomes a nightmare, generating discomfort and anxiety. Here’s how to mitigate it

The worst part of a vacation is usually when it ends. Once you get off the plane back, the peak of bliss, it reads Applied Research in Quality of Lifelasts about a couple of weeks. In many, as the time approaches to return to work, school and daily routine a feeling of discomfort arises



and of

anxiety. that same feeling that feeds the so-called fear of Sunday syndrome which, despite the name, manifests itself in those who already suffer by the end of the weekend returning to the office on Monday.

The sadness of Monday Not by chance Rebecca Brendeldirector of the Harvard Medical School Bioethics Center and a few months ago former president of the American Psychiatry Association, speaks of post-vacation blues (an expression that refers to the better known monday blues, the sadness of Monday) to remember how the end of something joyful it can sometimes result in a sense of loss, an experience we dislike, low mood, irritability, or insomnia. The common trait of the “fear of Sunday” syndrome and the end of the holiday is that sense of anguish that psychologists and therapists classify as anticipatory anxiety, comments Joseph Carr, professor of psychiatry at the Bicocca University of Milan and director of the mental health and addictions department of the ASST Nord Milano. This expression describes fear and worry about negative things that might happen in the future. Therefore, there is a tendency to anticipate a volume of work that is experienced as a possible risk of being submerged.

First tip: don’t ruminate From his clinical practice the psychologist guy w



inch he understood that people experience most of my work-related stress when I’m not on duty: on your way home, when you are with family or friends, when you wake up in the middle of the night. Defending against this trend is one of the strategies to protect our holiday well-being. According to Winch, he tells The New York Times, he dwells on these dead times because they are those moments in which it is not necessary to compete with other activities for attention or other resources. Furthermore, research, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has highlighted how rethinking work is one of the strongest predictors of fatigue and burnout. See also Rare diseases, at Giffoni short on SMA 'Have you ever seen a unicorn?'

How to get rid of negative thoughts The trend to ruminationa technical term to indicate the act of brooding, is done with negative thoughts and an illusory and unaware form of control of the situations represented by the thoughts themselves, comments Carr. One frees oneself in two main ways: by introducing the doubt that it is a bit magical to believe that by thinking so much about things these can change; returning relativity to one’s contribution. When we give in to ruminating on persistent and repetitive thoughts about work-related matters we feel urgent and important. an attitude that fuels self-esteem, but in reality we are not the only determinants of that single outcome. Furthermore, brooding creates a vicious cycle of stress

: we believe that we are gaining more insight into a problem, which is actually unproductive because every time we do it we activate our stress response. Better to think of solutions to problems that don’t seem to negatively affect your emotional well-being.

It can help to keep a brooding journal: it is about writing down the hours that we dedicate to this act every day. It can be impressive to see how much time you lose per week.

More practical tips Then there are simple wellness-saving strategies to try to adopt: use boarding passesthe entrance ticket to the museum or the receipt from the favorite shop as a bookmark or put them prominently on your desk or store them in the drawer of the bedside table; choose a photo of the trip as the background of the computer screen; make an item purchased while you were away part of your daily routine: wear clothes bought on the go; jot down some thoughts about something you particularly liked or about something new you learned; the day before returning to work, if you still have time otherwise just after, plan something you can’t wait to do like a dinner with friends or a movie night; unpack as soon as possible and get it over with; return to work in the middle or at the end of the week on a less stressful working day than a Monday and so that the week is shorter; if no longer possible, remember it for the next trip; open the professional mailscroll through all the messages to get an overview and read only those you need; open private email and delete promotions and old newsletters in bulk; resume the routine as soon as possible, then respect the times of meals and when you go to sleep, put your usual workouts or appointments back into your diary. All approaches and strategies to mitigate the impact on subjective well-being upon return are fine, because they revive the experience and positive feelings that we tried at that time, everyone finds the most suitable as, specifies the expert. See also Covid, Vaia: "Three years ago it came from China, today we can't go back"

Manage expectations To avoid the stress of returning, it is also essential to manage expectations they don’t have to be to come back from vacation a changed personready to face everything on the first day: the recommendation of Charles Samenowassociate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the George Washington University School of Medicine. However, it is a matter of infantile expectations that many have as if they lived in an eternal school cycle in which the post-holiday recovery is perceived as the moment of a sort of rebirth, almost as if it were the means to recover energy to be poured into work performance, continues Carr. For sound management of working and personal time, however, it is important to establish a clear boundary between the two: this is the necessary condition, but by itself it is not sufficient because it also requires a certain amount of 360-degree awareness of our being, of our mental functioning. See also A literary and artistic journey through the history of the disease and its treatment

A practical way to establish a psychological dividing line between the end of the working time and the beginning of the personal one can be the ritual of changing clothes, listening to music or walking home.

Instructions for the next trip From the scientific literature it emerges how it is It is easier to enjoy a greater sense of well-being by planning the next break. To experience its benefits, it is enough, for example, to read a book about the place you would like to visit, browse the airline flight sites or imagine the project that could be carried out while staying at home. It’s easier to throw yourself into a period of hard work if you have something to look forward to. This greater ease of feeling well-being by planning depends on the fact that anticipating a vacation or a project evokes stronger feelings and images.

Pull the plug or not? Finally, the next time you’re away from the office, is it better to unplug it altogether? It affects not only the temperament. There are those who, during the holidays, prefer to give themselves a more or less daily rule of checking their e-mail and in this way give yourself an up-to-date representation of what awaits you. For these subjects the main anxiety trigger the unknown and not the amount of work they will find on their return, concludes the psychiatrist. Instead who pulls the plug completely he usually has resources that allow him to be aware that what he will find on his return will correspond to his own possibilities to deal with it. On this difference in behavior certainly has a role type of job performed: it changes whether or not other people depend on us.

Indeed Brooks Gumpa professor of public health at Syracuse University, had discovered in a study in Psychology & Health that workers with low-stress tasks felt calmer and less anxious before, during, and after a vacation, feelings that didn’t seem to extend to those performing high-stress jobs.