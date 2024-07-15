The update of all the rankings at the end of the fifth seasonal appointment
Hypercar Drivers Standings after 6 Hours of Sao Paulo 2024 (Top 15)
|POS.
|PILOTS
|CAR
|POINTS
|1
|Lotterer – Vanthoor – Estre
|Porsche-Penske #6
|117
|2
|Fire – Nielsen – Molina
|Ferrari AF Corse #50
|98
|3
|Kobayashi-DeVries
|Toyota Gazoo Racing #7
|95
|4
|Christensen – Campbell – Makowiecki
|Porsche Panamera #5
|71
|5
|Buemi – Hartley – Hirakawa
|Toyota Gazoo Racing #8
|69
|6
|Ilott-Stevens
|Porsche Hertz Team Jota #12
|60
|7
|Mike Conway
|Toyota Gazoo Racing #7
|59
|8
|Pier Guidi – Giovinazzi – Calado
|Ferrari AF Corse #51
|58
|9
|Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota Gazoo Racing #7
|36
|10
|Norman Born
|Porsche Hertz Team Jota #12
|35
|11
|Shwartzman – Kubica – Yifei
|AF Racing (Ferrari) #83
|26
|12
|Andlauer – Jani
|Proton Competition (Porsche) #99
|13
|13
|Bamber – Lynn
|CadillacRacing #2
|13
|14
|Alex Palou
|CadillacRacing #2
|12
|15
|Chatin – Milesi
|Alpine #35
|11
Hypercar Constructors Ranking
|POS.
|BUILDER
|POINTS
|1
|Porsche
|126
|2
|Toyota
|122
|3
|Ferrari
|109
|4
|Alpine
|25
|5
|BMW
|25
|6
|Peugeot
|20
|7
|Cadillac
|14
|8
|Lamborghini
|11
|9
|Isolde Fraschini
|0
LMGT3 Drivers Standings (top-15)
|POS.
|PILOTS
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Bachler – Malykhin – Sturm
|Manthey PureRxcing #92
|100
|2
|Schuring – Lietz – Shahin
|Manthey EMA #91
|75
|3
|Farfus – Gelael – Leung
|Team WRT #31
|74
|4
|Riberas – Mancinelli – James
|Heart of Racing #27
|55
|5
|Heriau – Mann – Rovera
|AF Corse View #55
|49
|6
|Ah Harthy – Martin – Rossi
|Team WRT #46
|46
|7
|Bastard – Sorensen
|D’Station Racing #777
|44
|8
|Catting – Bovy
|Iron Ladies #85
|42
|9
|Olsen – Pedersen
|Proton Competition #88
|37
|10
|George Rode
|Proton Competition #88
|37
|11
|Rachel Frey
|Iron Ladies #85
|36
|12
|Clement Mateu
|D’Station Racing #777
|32
|13
|Cottingham – Coast
|United Autosports #59
|24
|14
|Caygill – Sato – Pine
|United Autosports #95
|23
|15
|Rigon – Castellacci – Flohr
|AF Corse View #54
|23
LMGT3 Team Standings
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Manthey PureRxcing #92
|100
|2
|Manthey EMA #91
|75
|3
|Team WRT #31
|74
|4
|Heart of Racing #27
|55
|5
|AF Corse View #55
|49
|6
|Team WRT #46
|46
|7
|D’Station Racing #777
|44
|8
|Iron Ladies #85
|42
|9
|Proton Competition #88
|37
|10
|United Autosports #59
|24
|11
|United Autosports #95
|23
|12
|AF Corse View #54
|23
|13
|Akkodis ASP Team #78
|17
|14
|Iron Lynx #60
|15
|15
|TF Sport #81
|11
#ranking #Brazil #Ferrari #loses #ground
Leave a Reply