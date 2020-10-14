“I am happy to have done the rally, it was not so easy.” That is the first thing that makes it clear David Castera, the director of the Dakar and also of the Andalusian Rally, once it had concluded smoothly in conversation with AS. Why “It was not certain that it could be celebrated”: “We have spent three weeks with great stress. The coronavirus is growing again, we have only had two months to mount everything… It was a bit complicated, but it was important for the discipline to have a race “.

And, with Andalusia, the road to Dakar has been saved. That simple Racing in Morocco, a key test in the preparation of the Dakar, was not possible this year and there was very little reaction time to find a replacement at that time. “At the beginning of August we saw that there were not many options to race there. Something had to be done and we found an agreement to mount this race”, The Frenchman recounted with relief because he knew that “nothing had been done since the Dakar and a test had to be done to prove everything.”

It is true that Andalusia little resembles Morocco, in fact, Castera says that “it has not been an alternative, but a different event”, but has met the goal of “allowing all discipline to get out of the garage” and not arrive in January practically blind. And that is precisely why its results should not be taken into account: “Just because Al Attiyah has won does not mean that he will be the strongest in the Dakar, because here it has been different and the Sainz buggy is not so well adapted to these narrow roads “.

However, being so different from Morocco, Andalusia can have a future in raids and is here to stay. “Andalusia will never replace Morocco, it is another very different rally, we are not in the desert, there are no dunes, there is not the same navigation … but if we find a date, maybe next year I will enter the world championship, something that would be nice because there are not many events of this level in Europe and it would be a success “, assures the French leader.

Progress of the next Dakar

In addition to recovering sensations and fine-tuning the mechanics, Andalusia served to test novelties that will be implemented in the Dakar, such as the airbag of motorcycle riders or the roadbook electronic, and also as a test of the measures that will have to be taken in Arabia so that the coronavirus does not intrude. “You had to make sure that nobody entered without a negative PCR. Then, we closed everything, you could only go to the hotel and return,” says Castera about a bubble that worked perfectly in Villamartín and that “will be the same at the Dakar.”

Now, David is in Arabia to finalize the validation of the Dakar route (presented on November 25). “For a month there has been a team that is doing the tour, then I pass for the last validation and two days later, the team that draws the roadbook. We have six cars all over Arabia “, he explains, and is convinced that it will be a good Dakar: “There is a correct registration, it is true that with less participation, but I think that nothing will change. We will have the best and we have tried to correct what did not work. “