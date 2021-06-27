*By Sarah Scire

New York City became the largest municipality in the United States to implement the ranked voting system. In a city that has 7 registered Democratic candidates for every Republican candidate, this month’s primary election will likely determine who takes on top office in the city.

But here’s the problem for voters and newspapers who write for them. Ranked votes are a little complex for those who still don’t understand the subject. Voting tickets can be used in a number of ways. Voters have the option to rank multiple candidates — or vote for just one. The candidate with the most votes in the 1st round of counting may, at the end of the counting, be the winner. And the system can lead to a series of unusual political strategies, such as two candidates for the same office supporting each other.

With widespread mistrust of democratic processes, covering elections and explaining exactly how democracy works in the US is increasingly important. This is how some New York news agencies have explained the new way of voting.

Bagels, Books and The Ghostbusters

To explain how ranked voting works, news agencies — and local politicians — are appealing to controversial but completely non-partisan debates. The mayor of New York, Blasio’s Bill, who knows very well how the local press can’t resist a pizza story, ranked his favorite types of pizza during a press conference.

What do New Yorkers like more than pizza? How about bagels? To demonstrate how the ranked voting system works, O Wall Street Journal compared classic bagel orders.

The interactive model shows how the lowest voted request is eliminated and its votes are distributed among the other viable candidates in each round, until one candidate gets 50% of the votes. (The order of cinnamon with raisins and jam never had chance).

The Gothamist, on the other hand, turned to fiction rather than cooking for inspiration. The digital newspaper, which is part New York public radio network WNYC since 2018 has published two simulations to demonstrate how ranked voting works. The 1st created an election with fictional city mayors and the 2nd, in partnership with the New York Public Library, compared books.

The City experiment with texts, translations and conversations

Another news agency that invested resources in preparing voters for the election was the the city. The non-profit vehicle, released in 2019, he found that his readers had a lot of questions about the election — and about ranked voting, in particular.

The questions ranged from the basics (What is ranked voting?) to the confused (Why are we doing this?) and the strategic (How should I vote for candidate X to win?). To deal with all these issues, Rachel Holliday Smith, a reporter from the city, wrote two explanations.

Rachel’s work is part of a campaign by the city – call civic writing — to “encourage and inform relationships in local politics and the electoral process.” Although primary elections usually define the winning candidate, the number of people who will vote is depressing. (In 2017, only 15% of Democrats voted in the primary elections. In 2013, the last time there was an open campaign for the primaries for the mayor post, the number wasn’t much better: 20% participated.) Rachel, however, says the response from readers of the city it has been encouraging.

“When we get people’s questions, it’s clear that in addition to this election, voters have a lot of questions about the civic process in New York,” Rachel said. “They ask, ‘How important are local assemblies? What are they? What they do?’ ‘What is the power relationship between the state, the city, the federal government and local offices?’ I think people want journalism about this process in general.”

The explanations were published in English and Spanish in the site of the city and also they are available in audio. Terry Parris Jr, engagement director of the The City, says voting guides have also been translated into Chinese and Korean for distribution at company events.

For outdoor events (covid free), the city chose three neighborhoods in New York as low turnout historics and partnered with community organizers. The partners included the groups South Bronx Unite and we fall in Mott Haven, Bronx; The Brooklyn Public Library in Brownsville; and MinKwon Center, APA Voice and O Sino-American Planning Council in Flushing, Queens. The City, that already realized other ‘open newsroom’ events on housing and work, it hopes to expand its civic series in the future.

“It’s still an experimental project, as there are only three neighborhoods,” Parris says. “But if we can resolve ‘What practices?’, ‘What materials and partnerships do we need?’ and ‘How can we expand this to three other neighborhoods? And six neighborhoods?’ — then it becomes something more efficient”

As part of the project, the city also publishes weekly election news and information via newsletter and text messages. THE newsletter it has about 5,000 subscribers and text messages reach over 1,000 people. Parris says these initial applications will help shape the future of the civic initiative after the election.

“Civic relations are not just about voting and we hope to think about that as we go forward,” says Parris. “Mobilizing the electorate is part of our relationship with the community just like anything else. This is building relationships and we want to continue with the program and apply that to other aspects of our lives.”

PS: This might take a while

In 2020, new projects and newspapers emerged to cover the details of the vote. Experts urged journalists to responsibly cover the elections — including touting that, given the difficulties of a pandemic election, declaring a winner in the presidential election could take weeks.

The election in New York is not the 1st to use the ranked voting system. Maine—and some cities like San Francisco—has served as a laboratory for democracy in recent years. However, out of 1.3 million people live in Maine…and about 8 million in New York City. Even with minimal participation, the number of ranked votes can be huge. (At least the city has approved the use of counting software; earlier this year, special elections in Queens were counted manually.)

The New York Elections Committee will release partial, unofficial results on polling night that will reflect voters’ 1st Choice voters. There are 15 candidates running for mayor, so it’s likely that no one candidate will receive the majority of votes right away. (Ranked votes are also calls Instant 2nd Round for this reason.) The official count will not begin counting the additional ranked votes until one week after polling day.

“We’re trying to get as much news as possible to prepare people for this,” Rachel said. “We will not have a result on June 23rd. It will probably be weeks before we have a definitive answer.”

Gothamist has dealt with this problem in a similar way. The digital newspaper ends its guide to ranked voting with a request for New Yorkers to be patient.

*Sarah Scire It’s is a writer for Nieman Labs. Before, he worked at Tow Center for digital journalism at Columbia University, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, and New York Times.

Text translated by Lucas Guaraldo. read the original English text.

