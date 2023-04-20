What do the police do if there may have been speeding in a fatal accident? They are going to speed themselves at the scene of the disaster.

We already wrote it on Tuesday: things are not going well with the number of road deaths. That is at the highest level since 2008. There were 155 fatalities last year. After an accident with a fatal outcome, it is of course necessary to find out how this could have happened.

Police Utrecht-Noord now gives a look behind the scenes at an investigation after a fatal accident. The reason is a collision that took place on April 8. In addition, a 78-year-old woman was kicked by a 21-year-old in a Polo GTI. Unfortunately, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The accident took place on a 50 km/h road, but there is of course a real possibility that the Polor driver was driving faster than that. All the more so because a local resident said that the car had passed by with “over 100” shortly before.

How can you estimate how fast the car was traveling at the time of the collision? Well, by imitating it. Police closed the road the day after the accident to speed across the road and apply brakes at different speeds. Based on this, they can estimate how fast the Polo must have driven.

The images show that the police are using a Passat Variant for this experiment. That is of course a completely different car than a Polo GTI, so some conversions still have to be made. Of course, the police also take into account the tires and the weather conditions.

The police are not yet anticipating matters, because they explicitly say that these images say nothing about the cause of the collision. But it does provide an interesting insight into the investigation after a fatal accident.

