ReconstructionThe 21-year-old Sacha C., who allegedly stabbed his own father Chain-Fa C. and GP Bert ter Horst to death in Italy on Wednesday, has been arrested. It is the provisional final piece in a double murder case that seems to be motivated by madness. And this is how the Italian police enforced that capstone, handcuffing Sacha C. after a days-long manhunt. “He didn’t say a word.”