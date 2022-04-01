The news that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, owner of English football club Chelsea, and two Ukrainian peace negotiators had symptoms of poisoning (red eyes, constant and painful tearing, temporary loss of vision and peeling skin on their face and hands ) after a meeting in Kiev in early March drew attention, but it wasn’t exactly a surprise.

The use of poison against enemies and former allies (in the case of Abramovich and the negotiators, it would be an attempt to sabotage the peace talks with Ukraine) who, for some reason, have fallen out of favor in the eyes of the central power, is a weapon of centuries in Russia, but which increased from 1921 onwards.

In that year, the Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin was in power and the first laboratory for the production of poisons was created within the Soviet secret service, under the name of “Special Office”.

Over the decades, the unit, later known as Lab X and Kamera (“chamber” in Russian), supplied the different incarnations of the communist regime’s secret service (such as the OGPU, NKVD and KGB, which after the end of communism dismembered into two organs, FSB and SVR) with venoms that are difficult to detect. In the regime of Josef Stalin, products would have been tested in inmates of the gulags, the Soviet prison camps.

“They must make the victim’s death or illness seem natural or at least produce symptoms that will confuse doctors and forensic investigators. To that end, Kamera developed its defining specialty: combining known poisons in original, untraceable forms,” Boris Voldarsky, a former Soviet military intelligence officer, said in an article published in The Wall Street Journal in 2005.

This difficulty in tracking, of course, serves for Moscow to deny involvement when poisonings are reported, although political interests in the elimination of certain people indicate in a not subtly way who would be behind these cases.

In 1971, a year after receiving the Nobel Prize for Literature, writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn had a mysterious illness that caused severe burns all over his body and lasted about three months. Years later, it became known that Solzhenitsyn, who survived the attack, would have been the victim of poisoning by the KGB and that his symptoms may have been produced by a poison called ricin.

Solzhenitsyn had received the Nobel Prize for “The Gulag Archipelago”, a work in which he denounced the cruelty of the prison camps in the Soviet Union where the “enemies of the people” were sent.

Putin has denied extradition of accused in the UK

Vladimir Putin, who has been in power in Russia for more than 20 years, did not create this tradition, but he continues it with enthusiasm – former intelligence officials point out that Lab X would still be in operation, and toxic agents would also be developed in other laboratories.

Although the Kremlin publicly denies any involvement when a new case of poisoning is announced, Russian government connections and attitudes make these links evident.

In 2006, dissident and former FSB official Alexander Litvinenko died after drinking tea that contained polonium-210, a radioactive isotope, in a luxury hotel in London. British investigations pointed out that Putin personally ordered the assassination and the Russian government refused to extradite the two accused, Dmitry Kovtun and Andrey Lugovoy – the latter later became a parliamentarian in the Duma, the Russian lower house.

In 2018, investigations into the attempted poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergey Skripal, which also took place in England, named two members of the country’s military intelligence, Anatoly Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin, who had been personally decorated by Putin, as responsible.

Skripal was poisoned with a nerve agent known as Novichok, the same one used in 2020 against opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was hospitalized in serious condition in Germany. Last year, upon returning to the country, Navalny was arrested by Russian authorities.

In Ukraine, the most famous case was that of former pro-Western president Viktor Yushchenko (2005-2010), who, during the 2004 campaign, suffered dioxin poisoning and was disfigured.

Not for nothing, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned peace negotiators to avoid eating, drinking or touching anything in talks with the Russians on Tuesday (29) to resolve the conflict that began with the invasion of February, 24.

For Dan Sabbagh, defense and security editor of the British newspaper The Guardian, although it has not yet been proven, the case of Abramovich and the peace negotiators presents serious indications that the Kremlin’s poisoning machine is still working at full steam.

“The Kremlin has always denied involvement in poisonings. But only the State has the power to use such deadly and complex substances”, he argued, in an article published on the day the information was released.

“Furthermore, the increasing centralization of Russian state power under Putin leads to the conclusion that it would take a very daring underling to authorize such a plot against a high-ranking oligarch. [Abramovich] without obtaining authorization from the top”, he highlighted.