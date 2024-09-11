“When we started in 2019, 99% of kids who entered 1st year of ESO at 12 years old had a mobile phone, today 90% who start 2nd year of ESO do not have a mobile phone. We have turned it around,” says Miren Ros, educator and promoter of Our choice, we 16 from Zarautz (Gipuzkoa), a pioneering group in Spain in its efforts to delay the age of first mobile phone use in adolescence. “There are three lines with only 60-65 children, but that is already an achievement,” he adds.

These success figures refer to one of the four centres in Zarautz that teach secondary education. “The figures for the other three centres in the town are not as good because they started later,” says Ros. But there are other success stories in the Basque Country: in a school in Bergara, 93% of students do not have a mobile phone in the first year of compulsory secondary education, and in another in Usurbil the figure is 90%. “Also in the municipality of Ondarroa, 80% of 12-year-olds do not have a mobile phone,” says Telmo Lazkano, teacher, trainer and another of the pioneers of the movement in Gipuzkoa and the Basque Country.

In the Basque Country, around the pandemic, dozens of groups of families concerned about mobile phones emerged. In the rest of Spain, coordination came a little later. Less than a year ago, a WhatsApp group in the Poblenou neighborhood of Barcelona was organized to try to delay the age of the first mobile phone for a teenager. That small seed took root in a few weeks in a national group called Adolescencia Libre de Móviles, which has groups of families throughout Spain. “The groups that have been working on this issue for the longest time are those that are seeing the most consequences or results and those that are taking the longest to start, since they have not seen them that much yet,” warns Lazkano.

This concern is not limited to Spain. At the beginning of the school year, more and more countries and regions are limiting or prohibiting the use of mobile phones in schools. There is also more debate about the consequences of uncontrolled use of mobile phones and networks in adolescence. The objectives of the movement in Euskadi, which broadly coincide with those of other places, are to delay the age of first smartphonemaking schools mobile-free spaces, educating children and adults about technology and rationalizing the digitalization of the educational system.

The villages, from bottom to top

Despite this expansion, in the Basque Country, and especially in Gipuzkoa, they continue with their original movement. “The geography of Gipuzkoa is made up of many small towns, it is not like Bizkaia, which is more centralized in Bilbao. Here it emerged more from the bottom up,” says Lazkano. “Vizcaya and Álava are moving more slowly and operate like Mobile-Free Adolescence.” [el movimiento nacional]. We are more of a zero-kilometre company, we believe more in working locally,” says Ros.

The germ of Zarautz multiplied in another municipality, Tolosa. “The pandemic made the numbers and consequences of screen use explode, so more people were aware and it gained a lot of strength in Tolosa,” says Lazkano, who is also co-author of the book The voices of silence, on mental health in adolescence and mobile phones and creator of an experiment called No phone challengewhere he encourages teenagers to analyse their reactions during a week without a mobile phone.

In 2021, in Tolosa, they found the name that would become famous. “We needed a catchy name,” explains Lierni Armendariz Lacunza, educator and organizer of the group in Tolosa. “As life would have it, I left home late that day and was late for the meeting, and when I was dropping off my eldest son I said to him ‘lift your head from your phone, man’. When he arrived at the meeting and told the anecdote, another colleague told him: “That’s the name!” They would be Levanta la cabeza, in Basque Altxa BuruaShortly after, with his daughter and a tablet, Armendariz would also create the logo.

Armendariz already had a son with a mobile phone and did not want the same thing to happen with her daughter: “I already started with the gossip in 2017, but I was not going to do it again with my daughter, she needed a community, to form a group.” That is what she did with families from the three centres in Tolosa: “In Tolosa we are very demanding, very aggressive, we are quite tough on these little things,” she says.

Local media have played a key role in promoting these groups. Armendariz saw the Zarautz initiative on TV and called Miren Ros to give a training session in Tolosa. Their initiative also appeared in the media immediately, especially the following year, when they created a sticker for local shops encouraging teenagers who did not have a mobile phone to use the shop’s phone to talk to their parents.

“This is a marathon”

This Tuesday Altxa Burua Ros held one of her annual meetings in Bergara (Gipuzkoa) with dozens of representatives from 2,000 families. Despite the successes in raising awareness and delaying the age, not everything is quick or simple: “You have to keep going, this is a marathon,” says Ros.

“What I have learned during this time is that everything goes very slowly and you have to be very patient,” says Armendariz. “It doesn’t go as fast as we would like, the times are different. We have learned to respect the times of others, because in the end all you do is get angry,” he adds.

One problem with this movement is that some parents are very worried about their first mobile phone, but only for a year or two. Once they have given them the phone, there is a tense calm. “Once they buy it, they often disappear from the groups because the parents throw in the towel: ‘This one already has a mobile phone and there is nothing we can do about it,’” says Ros.

“Delaying it is good and necessary, but accompanying it afterwards is a terrible exercise for parents: we can inform them that they can make agreements with their children, that the mobile phone belongs to the parents, that they should not suddenly give them free rein with all the data, that they should start with a 3 GB card or make a contract of 10. There is a world there afterwards, you have to know how to manage it and it has its own thing,” explains Armendariz.

Nor is it in any way a question of labelling some parents or disparaging technology: “It is not a war between good and bad families, each one has its own context and what we are trying to do is raise awareness,” says Lazkano.

But it is partly inevitable that these groups are sometimes associated with people who reject technology on principle: “There are two groups,” admits Armendariz. “Those of us who are very aware and say that we have to watch how we use mobile phones, and on the other hand, there is another group that says that this is nonsense. I couldn’t say exactly how many, but there are even fewer of us, those of us who are holding back.”

All this success in the Basque Country for families has not yet been transferred to the regional government. Euskadi is the only autonomous community that leaves decisions about mobile phones in educational centres in the hands of the schools.

