Ah, Henny Vrienten. The news of his death touched me deeply. Like so many people, because the singer and composer has been widely praised as a creative and musical great in recent days. But in my case there was something more. A raw edge that made me gasp for a moment at the tidings of doom. The pain was sharper than any other Famous Dead – this was heartache†

A pain that must have been felt by tens of thousands of women in their early fifties (I’m 52 myself) this week. Women who, like me, were thirteen or fourteen in 1983 and a Doe Maar fan, combined with a crush on Henny. In the obituaries these days, the term ‘girls’ sometimes appeared – that’s how an elderly man puts it. But does he even have an idea what Doe Maar really meant for all those girls: I dare to doubt it.

For a long time I was ashamed of my Doe Maar time. But the older I got, the more sympathetic I became to that screaming, crying girl who squeezed herself into concert halls to the point of fainting, trying to get as close as possible to him. That was no affectation: I loved that man. He was my first real love. Whoever is so in love with someone who is unreachable, suffers a bit. It was certainly not all fun.

When I joined the magazine 25 years ago, as a starting journalist, Humanist and there was a theme song about passion, I decided to open a book about that crazy time. It was one of the first articles I wrote (and the most candid yet). The piece never appeared online, I kept the theme issue myself – and now retyped it for the occasion. With apologies for the sometimes bombastic style, I had yet to learn how to write, below are a number of excerpts from that article, which had the headline: ‘Henny made me woman’.

I now finally dare to admit it: I was such a screaming, crying Doe Maar fan. Perhaps the most fanatical of all.

What I saw in Doe Maar? First of all, of course, there was the music. It was cheerful or, on the contrary, moving and in any case fresh and innovative. The heavy bass lines excite me from the start. This was the ultimate perfection. Then the lyrics. Direct, candid, and therefore very appealing. Henny’s were a bit rougher (she said where were you last night; you made me wait in our bed; and I know where you come from, you were with that slut again† with Ernst you could dream away romantically (what have I done, I have lost her; now i regret forever†

But an important reason also lay in the delightfully attractive singers Henny Vrienten and Ernst Jansz. For almost all Doe Maar fans it was true that they really in love were on either one, and that set this group apart from others. In my case, it was Henny who sometimes made me unable to eat because of being in love.

Pink-green gadgets

I collected everything. I had to and would have everything that could be obtained from Doe Maar. And that was a lot. An unfeasible thing to do with a tenner a week, so every now and then I was forced to slip a pink-green gadget into my pocket… Doe Maar pushed me to the limit! My room was starting to look more and more like a DIY merchandising outlet. Scarves, T-shirts, headbands and wristbands, a bath towel, binders, photos, hundreds of buttons; my room was overflowing with it. Every inch of the walls (and later the ceiling) was covered with large Doe Maar posters and close-ups of Henny’s handsome face with his tough blond spiky hair and delicious fawn brown eyes… mmmm.

It may be clear in such an environment which man sparked the first erotic feelings in me. ‘Jesus, I am really in love!’, I realized when one day, still full of intense desires, I awoke from the most wonderful dream I had ever had. The unbearable longing for his body next to me meant that from that moment on I would never be the same girl again. I became a woman! And sex had to be something delicious, I now knew. French kisses on TV were no longer dirty, but desirable. At least, if I fantasized about Henny.

In bed I often listened to Doe Maar for hours through my headphones. In the dark I could concentrate much better on Henny’s voice and breathing. I absorb every sound from him.

My parents didn’t have a VCR – a drama. Only by going to a Doe Maar pen pal who did have a video and therefore normal parents, it was possible to spend hours on end Henny in real life to see Henny moving, talking and laughing. I was so jealous of those friends. On the few moments that Doe Maar was shown on TV, I had no choice but to take as many pictures as possible from the television.

Sit still

My passion for Doe Maar had major consequences – in several respects. My school performance plummeted because homework was an almost impossible task if at least five letters from Doe Maar pen pals had to be answered every day. It was beyond dispute that a few hours were also spent playing Doe Maar LPs. This took revenge; instead of ‘just’ sitting there, I went from 3rd atheneum to 3rd havo. Social contacts also suffered greatly. Friendships were only interesting if the ardent love for Doe Maar could be shared. What did you have to say to someone who shrugged at the words Henny and Ernst? At school I became more and more isolated from my classmates; My 37 pen pals were enough for me. Moreover, the fact that I sometimes felt lonely was amply compensated by Doe Maar himself. That’s what I lived for.

For a performance in Eindhoven, the first time I could actually see my great love, I took the first bus at six in the morning to get to the point of sale on time. To my relief I found, blue-faced in the freezing cold, that I was the first. That the second fan showed up only after eight, gave me the satisfied feeling that I was indeed the biggest fan. Nobody deserved Henny like I did.

The concert itself, which I had been looking forward to for months, was over in no time. The hour and a half that they finally stood in front of me in person, I experienced in a daze. Before I knew it they were shouting ‘goodbye’, came back one more time and that was it. All that remained was to try and catch a glimpse of them as they exited the gym. Screaming, I voluntarily dropped onto one of their moving cars. It was the wrong one.

Doe Maar got tired of that hysteria and only performed in Belgium. And so my father drove me hundreds of miles south. My Belgian colleagues were indeed much calmer during the concert. The time to strike. I waited for Henny to look my way, then jumped up at the right moment and kissed the air in the air. Henny nodded at me with a smile to thank me – we were in touch† He liked what I did! – see you now. We fit together.

Apart

Wednesday, February 22, 1984. A dream shattered. On the youth news Leoni Jansen brought the most moving news I’ve had to deal with since: ‘A shock for all Doe Maar fans, because the group decided to split up this morning.’ I heard the rest of the message in a sort of haze. When it was over, I turned off the TV. I was numb for the first few minutes, then the tears came. That flowed unceasingly – to countdown announced that Doe Maar would give one more concert.

Again, I was the first to take a seat in front of the tourist office. Tears of happiness as I cycled home, clutching the sacred relic in my hand. There was a second farewell concert. Despite an explicit prohibition from my parents, I also bought a ticket for that. Whatever the sanctions would be, I was all for it. The two concerts were intense, amazing and dramatic. The last song Doe Maar would ever play (The last time) made my heart cringe.

fake fans

Doe Maar may have broken up, but that had no significant consequences for my being a fan. Hordes of ‘fake fans’, as I used to call them contemptuously, soon dropped out. While my parents had probably fervently hoped that my obsession would finally start to subside, it only seemed to get worse the first year after the group broke up. Even more fanatically I started collecting everything – it was now or never. A real Doe Maar duvet cover was even purchased (my father hissed desperately at me not to scream so enthusiastically in that bed store; how could he still get a ‘that-group-is-is-long-break-up discount? ‘ stipulations).

Yet – I also grew older. The passion crumbled. I even started playing other music! Then it went fast. If the first ‘normal’ boy I fell in love with still looked suspiciously like Ernst Jansz (unfortunately I hadn’t encountered a ‘Henny’ yet), that requirement had also disappeared with the boy after that. My first real French kiss, after all, marked the definitive end of an era. The pink-green mist lifted. I looked at the multifaceted world with amazement, which suddenly opened up to me.