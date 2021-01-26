Large events, information stands on the street, door-to-door conversations – all of this is naturally part of a normal election campaign. But the federal election campaign in 2021 will not be like any other. Experts believe: In the 2021 election campaign, social media will play a bigger role than ever before. “There has been a trend for a long time that digital instruments are an integral part of election campaign communication,” says Berlin political advisor Johannes Hillje. “Corona accelerates and intensifies this because some analog formats have to be deleted.” This also means: The social media election campaign is becoming an even more important success factor.

How well are the parties prepared for this? Hillje took a look at how their numbers – such as reach or subscribers – have developed since the last federal election. The data is available to the daily mirror. Hilljes assessment: AfD and Greens are best equipped on social media platforms for the super election year.

AfD has expanded its leadership position

In general, says Hillje, it has become more difficult for parties to reach their followers on Facebook, for example. The network’s algorithm now prefers posts from private individuals because it assumes that users’ posts are more interesting. “The parties are forced to invest money in promoting their contributions,” he explains. At the same time, it is important for the parties to have an active following on social media. Comment, share, click “Like”: Such “interactions” not only significantly increase the reach in social media, they also show that the users have dealt with a piece of content.

“Since the last federal election on Facebook, the AfD has not only defended its leadership position, it has also expanded it,” says Hillje. She is still “top earner in the attention economy”, even if she had problems in the corona crisis. In the period from the last federal election to the end of 2020, the radical right-wing party had almost 30 million interactions on Facebook – the CSU, which came second in this ranking, had 4.2 million. Hillje explains the success of the AfD with the fact that its polarizing examples are still preferred by the algorithms – precisely because they provoke a lot of reactions.

Each platform has its own function

Hillje also observes that, with the exception of the AfD, all parties neglect the video platform YouTube. “That is a big mistake. Youtube is one of the most popular networks in Germany, especially among young people, ”he says. At the AfD you can see that they are investing enormously there. At the same time, it has a large user base with a long service life. “Other parties use Youtube more as a storage space for videos, but hardly have a platform-specific strategy for building a community.”

Since the last election, however, the Greens have succeeded in greatly expanding the number of their followers on Instagram and Twitter – which makes perfect sense for the eco party. “Each platform has a specific function in the election campaign,” says Hillje. While Twitter can primarily serve to influence the media discourse, because opinion leaders cavort here, the Instagram picture platform is much more popular with younger voters than Facebook, for example. “This is where the Greens reach their target group,” says Hillje. On Instagram, the party has increased its following by more than 500 percent since the federal election.

The political advisor considers the FDP to be well positioned in terms of technical skills and tools. “However, social media communication is inevitably highly personalized. If the staff no longer pulls, the party also has a problem online. ”Since 2017, the number of FDP fans on Facebook has barely increased.

The need to catch up in terms of reach

At the SPD, Hillje sees a need to catch up in terms of reach. During the observation period on Facebook, it only had 1.6 million interactions. The SPD is, however, willing to experiment, says Hillje. For example, she set up a channel for the Telegram messenger service as early as 2019. “It doesn’t have much reach, but it does offer the opportunity to maintain a close communicative relationship with committed supporters,” says Hillje. Later this core community could become ambassadors on high-reach platforms.

It is also correct that the SPD has entrusted a political influencer like Lilly Blaudszun with a spokesperson function on social media, says Hillje. “The SPD is much more oriented towards the laws of social media than the CDU, which has not yet succeeded in permanently integrating or developing influencers.”

The CDU and the left still have some catching up to do. “At the CDU, the production of content exclusively for social media has increased significantly,” says Hillje. The CDU, however, is very keen on control and its own image – that is not always compatible with the dynamic and limited controllable communication culture of social media. The strategy of the CDU is also strongly designed to become a medium itself. “But having control over your own images does not automatically mean gaining discourse sovereignty,” emphasizes Hillje.