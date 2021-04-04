The impact of the pandemic in the world of work has a specific chapter in relation to women. On the one hand, the sectors most affected by the crisis are those that employ the most female workforce.

On the other hand, the move to the home office or hybrid work modalities implied both advantages and disadvantages for women with families.

The study “What women want at work”, published by ManpowerGroup, reports that the female gender is the majority in two of the areas most affected by the crisis: Represents 59% of positions in the accommodation and food services industry and 54% within administrative and commercial services.

Meanwhile, “the demand for cybersecurity experts, application developers, warehouses, and driving roles skyrocketed. All profiles predominantly occupied by men“says that report.

Regarding work at home, “since the beginning of the pandemic women spent more time than men doing housework, such as childcare, homework, cooking or cleaning, “said Gala Díaz Langou, director of the Social Protection Program of the Center for the Implementation of Public Policies for Equity and Growth (CIPPEC) during the webinar“ Pandemic, Gender and Work ”Organized by Manpower as part of a cycle of debate meetings in the month of women.

According to the Manpower report, women already assumed most of the responsibility for the care of children and the elderly and “that imbalance became even more uneven during the pandemic. ”

At the same time, traditional work patterns tend to deepen the gap between men and women for child care. “The new hybrid model seems to be a great ally to improve this imbalance,” says the report, given the greater presence of men in the home.

The risk, he warns, is that “we fall into a system in which men are in the office and women stay at home, missing development opportunities and network generation “.

This topic was deepened in another of the webinars organized by the human capital company, “Future of Work: leadership, talent and inclusion”, in which they presented the conclusions of a survey together with the Center for Family and Business Conciliation (CONFyE) of the IAE on new forms of work and the inclusion of women.

“This study confirms some issues that we already saw as trends,” says Luis Guastini, ManpowerGroup CEO. And he adds: “There is a very high agreement of those interviewed on the need to work on the inclusion of women and 9 out of 10 indicate that men would have to be allies or agents of change to generate an inclusive culture. But when it is deepened, most prefer to have a passive role for fear of criticism “

On the other hand, “the pandemic helped men to become more involved at home and also reconsidered their role at home,” says Patricia Debeljuh, director of CONFyE and responsible for the survey.

This aspect appears as positive since “they are more aware of what the role of care entails and that helps change the traditional mindset of masculinity and discover that they have a new role within the family, “adds Debeljuh.

Nevertheless, not everyone is willing to get involved with the changes. For example, some companies implemented the extension of paternity leave “but many men do not take it,” he exemplifies.

In Search of Lost Time

According to Guastini, “the enormous challenge posed by the post-pandemic is linked to the time poverty. Because what the pandemic did was involve men more, but at the same time it has absorbed more time from women. ”

What will happen, then, with the return to offices and shared workplaces? “The men are the ones who asked before and more to return to the presence,” says Debeljuh.

But for women, telecommuting can be a double-edged sword, because it can be presented as an obstacle to their development.

“There is a certain threat to women at the time of returning to face-to-face work, because if decisions are still made according to stereotypes, it is likely that the man will go to face-to-face and continue showing himself and the woman will opt for more teleworking and will be more resigned to finding a balance, “he says. , about Guastini.

For the manager, it is about “capitalizing on the lessons learned from the pandemic and not going back to the point of origin. Building something different. The pandemic changed the rules of the game. Under what rules are we going to return?“, he wonders.

If the inclusion of women is an issue of which “we are all convinced”, the great challenge is the following: “the role of men in this inclusion “, concludes Debeljuh.