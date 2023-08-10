Tonight the Dutch national team will play the quarterfinals against Spain at the World Cup. After a few difficult years, national coach Andries Jonker is trying to bring the Netherlands back to the world top with a mixed team and new strategy. Sports reporters Danielle Pinedo and Koen Greven explain the team and the role that national coach Jonker plays in it.

