The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has taken an important step towards the modernization and digitalization of the procedures related to the end of the useful life of the vehicles.

Through the recent publication of the Instruction of Veh 2022/29 and the Board of Directors 01/2025, the DGT facilitates the voluntary digitalization of the vehicle administrative low files, a key process carried out by the Authorized Treatment Centers (CAT), commonly known as scrapping.

This initiative, which allows the CATS to completely digitize the documentation of the low vehicles, eliminates the need to physically guard these documents for five years, as it was done so far. The companies providing the service will be in charge of this task, significantly simplifying the work of the scrapping.

In this sense, the majority association of CATs in Spain, Aedrajust adhered to this initiative that will allow the scrapping that voluntarily want to use this tool completely digitize the documentation of the vehicles definitely discharged.









For his part, the owner of the vehicle that goes to a CAT for its scrapping will be able to perform the entire legal procedure of low through a mobile application that includes authentication of your signature. Once the process is completed, you will receive an accrediting document in your email.

As explained by Aedra, with this new possibility of digitally managing the decline of a vehicle, the procedures are expedited and the administrative load for the CATs is reduced, while eliminating the need to store large amounts of documentation in paper.

In addition, the owners can carry out the process from their mobile and receive the email documentation.

With this measure, the DGT states that it continues its commitment to digitalization of services and the simplification of procedures, improving the experience of citizens and modernizing the vehicle treatment sector at the end of its useful life.