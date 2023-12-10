Every now and then a car brand comes up with a new idea in the field of lighting, after which designers from other brands innocently withdraw into their cubicles for a while. A year later – completely coincidentally – those brands have the same feature. Take, for example, LED daytime running lights or dynamic turn signals. All car brands have them nowadays.

The latest trend is a luminous strip between the headlights, making it appear as if the light units are one whole. After some Americans in the 80s, the Hyundai Nexo was one of the first with this RoboCop visor. Now we don’t have a problem with the trend itself, but we do have a problem with the implementation in most cars. Particularly with facelift models.

How LED strip lighting should not…

For example, look at the Volkswagen Polo, which also had to participate in the trend, which makes it look in the dark as if a mechanic has left his running lamp under the hood. That’s why we’re so pleased with the bold design of the second-generation Hyundai Kona and Kona Electric. This one also follows the trend, but in our opinion it plays the game.

Because the continuous light strip on the nose is literally one part. Finally. For the first time, it doesn’t look like something that was thrown over the designers’ fence on a Friday afternoon with the message that they should add it before the drinks start. Hyundai calls the seamless lighting ‘Seamless Horizon’. You can write books about the appearance of the new Kona.

The Kona takes the design language and takes it a step further

The design follows the futuristic line of the Ioniq 6, but is a lot busier with sharp creases, a lot of lines and many lighting units. At the back you have two light units under the continuous red LED strip (not in one piece, because the lid still has to be opened), and in the case of the Electric, under that, on the rear bumper, another row of lights. And then there is a brake light at the top of the valve, because that is not in the strip.

The indicators are also missing, which is a shame. You also have several light elements in the nose, because you cannot fit full-fledged lighting in such a thin LED strip. The flap for the charging cable is on the left side of the nose, so you have to park forward to charge. By the way, it does this with a maximum of 100 kW. The asymmetrical placement of the tailgate makes it look as if the camera in the nose is not in the middle. Small point of irritation, but you quickly forget that.

The interior is a lot quieter and therefore better

On the inside, the new Kona is a lot more traditional. Hyundai follows a trend once started by Mercedes (which they abandoned) and places two 12.3-inch screens tightly next to each other, so that it appears as if there is one large screen on the dashboard. The display now has a slight bend in the middle, so that the center screen is oriented more towards the driver.

The screen is pleasantly designed and works fast enough. Great, because then you can immediately turn off the three million annoying beeps that are activated every time you start the car. The only real downside is that you cannot show full-fledged navigation on the screen behind the wheel, so that the passenger can fully concentrate on playing disc jockey.

Fortunately, the interior of the Hyundai Kona still has enough physical buttons to operate and adjust everything without having to use the screen. They are not the most elegant buttons, especially because the function of each button is written in capital letters. Good for user-friendliness. In terms of material use, it is all acceptable for a car in this segment, although there are competitors who are less generous with hard plastic.

In addition to the use of materials, you can tell from the seat that this is a B-segment crossover; For tall people, the seat could be just a little lower, and the steering wheel could be a little further towards you. Incidentally, the new Kona is a bit more spacious than its predecessor: the wheelbase grew by 60 millimeters and the rear passengers would have an extra 77 millimeters for their legs, partly because the backrest is slightly less thick. Luggage space also increased by 30 percent.

What is the maximum distance the Kona Electric can reach?

We drive the Hyundai Kona Electric Long Range with a 65.4 kWh battery, 514 kilometers of range and 218 hp at 255 Nm. This costs at least 43,995 euros and therefore falls neatly within the SEPP scheme in the Netherlands. In Belgium it is a lot more expensive at 48.5 grand.

For 4,000 euros less (5,000 euros in Belgium) you can also go for the Kona Electric with the smaller 48.4-kWh battery. Then you lose just under 60 hp and the range is 377 kilometers. This is also an important difference with the technically identical (but slightly larger) Kia Niro EV, because you cannot order it with the smaller battery.

With an adapter plug you can supply normal 230 volt household appliances with power from the battery. Handy if you fancy a croquette on the go and still fool yourself that something from the Airfryer is healthier; you then simply connect it. For those who prefer not to charge, there is still a fully hybrid Kona with a petrol engine available.

The sensation ends on the outside

As exciting as the exterior is, there is little to report about the driving behavior of this Electric Long Range. The electric motor responds predictably to the pedal, is fast enough to merge smoothly, the chassis is comfortable and the steering is not overly direct.

It’s a bit like following a bunch of techno butterflies to an underground rave, only to find that they’re home together The smartest person go have a look and drink ginger tea from the famous blue mug. Nothing wrong with that at all, of course. You shouldn’t judge the Hyundai Kona Electric by its appearance: the techno appearance still hides a very bourgeois car.

Can the Hyundai Kona Electric take on all the competition?

In terms of pricing and specifications, it is just as average: competitors such as the Jeep Avenger or the BYD Atto 3 drive about the same distance and cost more or less the same. The Volvo XC40 is only about 2,000 euros more expensive, but because it does not receive a SEPP subsidy, it is 5,000 euros more expensive for Dutch private individuals. Volvo’s upcoming EX30 is considerably cheaper.

In any case: in terms of direct competition, the new Kona has a much tougher time than the first generation, which more or less had it to itself in this segment. And we haven’t even mentioned Tesla’s recently slashed prices (okay, now we do). Will its new look help this Kona?

Specifications of the Hyundai Kona Electric Long Range (2023)

Engine

1 electric motor

218 hp

255 Nm

65.4 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.8 s

top speed 172 km/h

Consumption (average)

16.6 kWh/100 km A label

Range (statement)

514 km (WLTP)

Loading time

5.4 hours at 11 kW

41 min. at 100 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,355×1,825x

1,575 mm (lxwxh)

2,660 mm (wheelbase)

1,790 kg

407 / 1,300 l (luggage)

Prices

€43,995 (NL)

€48,499 (B)