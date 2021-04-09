The General Directorate of Traffic is preparing an adjustment of the environmental classification system of vehicles. Next July we will have new stickers, although they will not be retroactive. Environmental labels, designed in 2016 within the framework of the National Air Quality Plan and Protection of the Atmosphere 2013-2016, now receive a readjustment with the aim of adjusting the current classification system according to emissions so that it is more precise and realistic when evaluating which car models are more respectful with the environment and, therefore, therefore more desirable in urban contexts.

From the DGT It is anticipated that the adjustment will introduce only a few minor changes, which could include the introduction of a fifth category and label. In that case, it would be a D label, which would pick up new gasoline or diesel vehicles (homologated under the Euro 6d-Temp standard, mandatory as of January 2021), currently classified as C, but which are basically more respectful of the environment in terms of emission of polluting gases than many older models.

It is very possible also that a specific label is created for Mild Hybrid models that currently share a group with non-plug-in hybrids (ECO label). On the other hand, changes are expected in the cataloging of motorcycles, for which Traffic could be preparing an ECO label that would give advantages to motorcycles that meet Euro 5 environmental requirements.

The current system classifies four large groups of vehicles, which are assigned a label and a color. The Zero Emissions label (blue) corresponds to the latest plug-in hybrid and electric models, while the ECO (blue and green) groups together natural gas vehicles (CNG and LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), plug-in hybrids with a range of less than 40 km and non-plug-in hybrids (HEV. On the other hand, label C (green) It is used for passenger cars and vans with gasoline registered from 2006 and diesel from 2014, and the B (yellow), for passenger cars and light gasoline vans registered as of January 2000, and with a diesel engine as of January 2006.

As explained from Sling, road traffic is the main source of emissions in large cities, so the renewal of the fleet is essential to reduce pollution, improve air quality and reduce emissions, thus helping to combat climate change and associated risks.

From this firm they support the implementation of new solutions to reduce air pollution in cities. «DGT’s environmental labels are a key tool to be able to implement these measures and address one of the biggest public health problems of metropolitan areas at the present time «, they assure. »Leaving the smallest possible carbon footprint on the planet is the great challenge for Honda, whose automobile production is already strategically on the path to electrification«.