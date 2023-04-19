The war in Ukraine, one of the most reliable examples of the new cold war, has shifted, to a certain extent, attention to the situation of around 60 countries that are institutionally fragile (economic, political, social and environmental). 1.9 billion people live in them and 73% of them are affected by extreme poverty. The indirect consequences of this war—shortages and rising prices of food and fertilizer, inflation, financial instability—have a profound impact.

The first Cold War (1948-1989) involved the rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union and their respective allies. It was called “cold” because it was fought on the political, economic and propaganda fronts, with the threat of using nuclear weapons. But the violent conflicts moved to peripheral countries or the then called Third World.

The current situation is different. The interventions of the North in the South are more selective. Military invasions are replaced by remote warfare using new technologies, mercenaries, targeted assassinations, and specific special operations. Violent conflicts and current wars have different characteristics, both due to new actors, for example, organized crime, and for reasons that guide them, less political and more economic.

Most of today’s wars are fought in fragile states. In these countries there are armed non-state actors and strong illicit economies. The lack of state control in part of the territory and the conflictive fragmentation of identities proliferate. In the fifty states at war, climate change also impacts, causing food crises, and accelerating the movement of millions of refugees.

In the new cold war, Moscow, Washington and Beijing try to win political allies in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America and, at the same time, have resources, markets, and limit the influence of their adversaries.

However, something fundamental has changed: the policy of trying to control the entire international system has been replaced by a selective one. The most powerful states no longer have political or ideological interests. Transnational companies work with and in countries, and in areas of them, that are of interest to them, such as markets, production areas, circuits for the transit of goods and information, and access to key natural resources for the production of goods, such as high-tech minerals.

Some countries or areas become strategic. But as the international system has become selective, various countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America lack economic interest. Although they are rich in resources, if their exploitation is risky or complicated, they are left aside.

Military expenditures versus cooperation

The growing tension between the great powers and the intermediate ones (such as India, Pakistan or Turkey) has triggered the increase in global military spending (that exceeded two trillion dollars in 2022, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute). Expectations that South-South cooperation would grow have come to naught.

All of this detracts from resources for cooperation projects and humanitarian emergency funds and jeopardizes compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals-2030 Agenda of the UN. Similarly, the countries of the South need support for the green conversion of their economies, as demanded at the recent COP27 conference on climate change.

On the other hand, in the new cold war, national security policies are strengthened as opposed to cooperation policies, resources for diplomacy and resolution, mediation and political dialogue policies are diminishing. The recent cuts in humanitarian aid and action budgets in the United Kingdom and Sweden, and the relocation of funds to various OECD countries to assist Ukrainian refugees are examples of this trend.

He was already alerted in September by study of the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO): “Based on trends related to both the covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the delivery of official development assistance is under threat in terms of the size of the funds, and the allocation of funds within government budgets. Aid and the types of funds considered aid, including donor refugee accommodation costs, pandemic-related aid, grant loans, and debt cancellation, undermine the quality of aid plans.

“Projects in the global South are at risk of being underfunded or canceled due to renewed priorities caused by the war, which are also influenced by assessments of the effectiveness of long-term development projects. These priorities have consequences: by diverting long-term development funding from unstable regions like the Sahel, the root causes of violence will continue to go unaddressed.”

Mariano Aguirre He is the author of Cold War 2.0. Keys to understand the new international politics (Icaria, Barcelona, ​​2023), he is also an associate member of Chatham House, and of the Latin American Security Network of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

