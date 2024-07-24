One of the new ones electric cars 2025 that have been recently made known is the JAC E10XIt’s about a hatchback that you can acquire with a car loan, so we will immediately share with you the amounts to consider so that you can drive it very soon.

Before the end of 2024, the 2025 models begin to be launched, specifically this electric car from JAC vehicle manufacturerenjoys great popularity as it was one of the first to become known.

So that you know it much better, we tell you that it is a subcompact hatchback with a panoramic roof of 1.45 square meters of double-layer laminated glass as well as a Low E glass with thermal insulation and UV protection.

He JAC E30X It gives you a range of 400 kilometers, it comes with a Electric motor that gives you 98 horsepower and 100 lb-ft of torque, fed by a Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) honeycomb thermal battery with 41 kWh. Very modern and full of technology.

How the new 2025 JAC electric hatchback is credited: Down payment and monthly payments. Photo: Special

This new electric car 2025 It is available in two versions, its prices They are the following: the JAC E30X Advanced can be purchased from $490,000 pesos, while the JAC E30X Limited is priced from $529,000 pesos.

Now, with a financing plan With the lowest possible amounts, you can give a minimum hitch 20%, if we make your quote for the Advanced versionthis means a cost of $98 thousand pesos, what do you think?

One of the details that are appreciated in this automotive creditis 0% Commission for opening, so your initial payment is still only 20% down payment. As for the financing term, you can extend it up to 60 months.

With a GNP car insurance includedyour monthly payments for the JAC E30X Advanced would be $10,742.74 pesos. So now you have as much data as possible so you can analyze whether this 2025 electric hatchback is ideal for you.

Finally, we will tell you a detail so that you know this much better. JAC electric car regarding your charging time of your batteryfrom 0 to 100% you would need 7 hours on a 6.6 kW wall device, while fast charges from 30 to 80% are more recommended, which you would achieve in 30 minutes.