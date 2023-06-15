Home page politics

The negotiations lasted 15 months, and now Germany has a comprehensive security strategy for the first time. International experts are divided.

Berlin – The national security strategy presented by the federal government on Wednesday (June 14) provides plenty to talk about. The paper aims to adapt the Federal Republic to a changed Europe and at the same time better protect it against military, economic and geopolitical threats – and climate change. They want to redouble their efforts “to keep our country safe and free,” it says. The paper is also arousing great international interest.

The document was viewed with mixed feelings by international analysts. It praises how far Germany has come strategically since the Ukraine war. However, some doubted that the ministries of the sometimes rival traffic light parties would actually be able to meet the ambitious goals. So far, very few details are known about the financing of the goals, but Finance Minister Lindner’s savings plan hardly fits into the picture. The FDP leader acknowledged that the new commitments, particularly the two percent mark for defense, would be costly but was unable to provide a cost forecast.

Such strategies are expected to combine means and ends, said Claudia Major of the German Institute for International Politics and Security New York Times. “To some extent, however, this strategy is not able to do this because it does not have clear budgetary consequences,” she said.

National security strategy: Federal government touches Russia – and bypasses China

What is also criticized nationally and internationally: the vague formulation of the goals, which more or less runs through the entire paper. Controversial issues, especially dealing with China, were postponed entirely and will only be presented in the future. The federal government describes Beijing not only as a partner, but also as a rival and system competitor. “But which word does not appear once in the strategy? Taiwan,” noted Rachel Rizzo, a longtime expert at the US think tank Atlantic Council.

It should be said that sensitive issues such as the Taiwan conflict are likely to be addressed in the announced China strategy, which is expected in the coming weeks. The traffic light coalition has also been trying for some time to reduce economic dependency on Beijing. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) are trying to find new partners or strengthen existing partnerships.

The traffic light coalition has also put a stop to fears that Germany might return to its old relations with Russia after the end of the war. Moscow is described in the dossier as the “biggest threat to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area,” which Rachel Rizzo says is “good news.” It should also be emphasized that Russian threats in the form of “disinformation and cyber attacks” are recognized and prepared for, said Roderick Kefferpütz of the Atlantic Council.

‘Urgently needed’: National Security Council not part of new strategy

Many international experts are also missing the establishment of a National Security Council – a step that neither the Chancellor nor the Foreign Minister considered necessary. The Council would be a completely new institution for coordination in the event of a crisis, something along the lines of the US model. However, this would be “urgently necessary”, believes Jörn Fleck, head of the Europe Center of the Atlantic Council. Both “in order to effectively coordinate a cross-departmental process within the federal government and with the state authorities and international partners” and “also to promote the strategic culture more strongly in the medium term”.

Scholz and Baerbock defended the decision against the National Security Council demanded by the FDP. It has been shown that you can come together and make decisions in a spirit of trust in critical moments. This will continue in the future, said the Foreign Minister. According to the Chancellor, no “greater added value” was recognized after consideration. In addition, there is the Federal Security Council, which makes the relevant decisions.

Criticism of vague formulations in the paper – just a calculation by Scholz?

The federal states have already complained in the past few days that they feel overwhelmed and have not been sufficiently involved. The government should have involved the technical working groups of the conference of interior ministers in the development, said Hesse’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU). His party leader Friedrich Merz also criticized the work of the traffic light coalition and called the national security strategy “substantively bloodless” and “strategically irrelevant”.

Basically, however, it is simply “difficult to be ambitious with so many chefs,” said Ulrich Speck, a German analyst who New York Times. According to him, however, there is also calculation behind one or the other formulation: These are conscious decisions by Scholz in order to be able to retain as much freedom of action as possible in the major foreign policy issues in the Chancellery thanks to the vague descriptions. (nak)