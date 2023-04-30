Francesco Bagnaia takes back the lead in the World Championship and is already trying to escape after the success in Jerez – by MARCO BELLORO
The 2023 Drivers’ World Championship standings after the Spanish GP
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|87
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|65
|3
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|62
|4
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|49
|5
|Maverick Vinales
|Aprilia
|48
|6
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|48
|7
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|48
|8
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|47
|9
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|46
|10
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|41
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|40
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|34
|13
|Aleix Espargarò
|Aprilia
|29
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|21
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|17
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|17
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|14
|18
|Daniel Pedrosa
|KTM
|13
|19
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|7
|20
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|5
|21
|Michael Pirro
|Ducati
|5
|22
|Jonas Folger
|Aprilia
|4
|23
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|3
|24
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|2
Francis Bagnaia when he reaches the finish line on Sunday he wins: after the two zeros in Termas and Austin (even if Bezzecchi seemed in total control of the situation in Argentina) in Jerez the reigning world champion bent a tough Brad Binder despite Race Direction wasting Pecco’s precious time returning a position to Jack Miller.
The pilot from Chivasso accomplices the fall of Marco Bezzecchi takes off at the top of the Riders standings with 87 points, 22 more than his fellow VR46 riders academy. Third place for Brad Binder, who is starting to be one of the potential candidates to challenge Bagnaia for the title, although the latter seems to be in total control of the situation.
Who was not far from Bagnaia today has miserably failed for one reason or another. Alex Rins crashed on the first lap, Johann Zarco during construction, Maverick Vinales got off to a bad start at the ‘valid’ start and the weekend ended with the loss of the chain.
With Fabio Quartararo hostage to a Yamaha M1 unwatchable and with Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini practically stopped at zero after four races, the 2023 World Championship seems largely addressed. Only Francesco Bagnaia can lose him and the 45 points lost in Argentina and Texas are already missing. In two weeks we will race in France, then there will be almost a month off. A spring with a smile for Bagnaia after the splendid success achieved today.
