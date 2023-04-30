POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 87 2 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 65 3 Brad Binder KTM 62 4 Jack Miller KTM 49 5 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 48 6 Luca Marini Ducati 48 7 Jorge Martin Ducati 48 8 Alex Rins Honda 47 9 Johann Zarco Ducati 46 10 Alex Marquez Ducati 41 11 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 40 12 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 34 13 Aleix Espargarò Aprilia 29 14 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 21 15 Augusto Fernandez KTM 17 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 17 17 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 14 18 Daniel Pedrosa KTM 13 19 Marc Marquez Honda 7 20 Joan Mir Honda 5 21 Michael Pirro Ducati 5 22 Jonas Folger Aprilia 4 23 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 3 24 Stefan Bradl Honda 2

Francis Bagnaia when he reaches the finish line on Sunday he wins: after the two zeros in Termas and Austin (even if Bezzecchi seemed in total control of the situation in Argentina) in Jerez the reigning world champion bent a tough Brad Binder despite Race Direction wasting Pecco’s precious time returning a position to Jack Miller.

The pilot from Chivasso accomplices the fall of Marco Bezzecchi takes off at the top of the Riders standings with 87 points, 22 more than his fellow VR46 riders academy. Third place for Brad Binder, who is starting to be one of the potential candidates to challenge Bagnaia for the title, although the latter seems to be in total control of the situation.

Who was not far from Bagnaia today has miserably failed for one reason or another. Alex Rins crashed on the first lap, Johann Zarco during construction, Maverick Vinales got off to a bad start at the ‘valid’ start and the weekend ended with the loss of the chain.

With Fabio Quartararo hostage to a Yamaha M1 unwatchable and with Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini practically stopped at zero after four races, the 2023 World Championship seems largely addressed. Only Francesco Bagnaia can lose him and the 45 points lost in Argentina and Texas are already missing. In two weeks we will race in France, then there will be almost a month off. A spring with a smile for Bagnaia after the splendid success achieved today.