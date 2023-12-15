Home page politics

Recently there were raids against mafiosi in German cities. But the structures often remain invisible, says an expert: There is one point in particular where the mafia differs from other gangs.

Berlin/Oxford – Sometimes the threat lurks by candlelight and a glass of Chianti. The Italian mafia has been infiltrating the economy and society in Germany for years. The criminals often disguise themselves as businessmen, restaurant operators or pizza makers and conduct their illegal business unseen. That must change urgently, say experts, because otherwise democracy would be in danger.

Italian mafia works differently than rockers and or criminal clan members

Mafia groups like the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta or the Sicilian Cosa Nostra differ from other organized crime gangs in one particular respect: they are quiet. Rockers rattle through the cities on their Harleys, Arab clan criminals show off big cars and engage in mass brawls. “But the Italian mafia works in secret, which is good for business. Because then the police and politicians don’t pay attention,” says sociologist Zora Hauser in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA. She researches the mafia at Oxford University in Britain. “The loud, violent crime is very noticeable in Germany. But we definitely have to take the quiet structures seriously.”

In the 19th century, gangs developed, especially in southern Italy, which gradually merged and expanded into other countries. “The organizations have over 150 years of experience as criminal organizations,” says Hauser. They learned something new during that time. “40 years ago the mafia clans were even louder than we might be today by criminal members of Arab clans know,” explains expert Zora Hauser. There were fights and exchanges of fire in German cities. After that it became quiet and the gangs went into hiding. But the criminals from back then are still there. “We've seen the same people opening restaurants or having ice cream parlors since the 2000s and seemingly not doing anything illegal. But they are still part of the organization.”

Celebrities walked in and out of the restaurant – then the owner was arrested

According to security authorities, the mafia is active everywhere in Germany and several thousand people are attributed to it. There are no exact figures and, according to experts, the number of unreported cases is high. They operate in both the West and the East: Just on Thursday there was a raid against suspected mafia money launderers in Cologne. And in May 2023, the police in Thuringia's state capital A well-known restaurant owner who belonged to the 'Ndrangheta was arrested in a raid in Erfurt should belong. He had run his restaurant there unmolested for 25 years; celebrities were among the guests.

Zora Hauser examined several small and medium-sized German cities, including in central Germany, where mafia businessmen had previously been busted. “The mayors of the cities worked with the restaurants, and for them opening a restaurant was something positive. They didn’t know or didn’t want to know that the owners were criminals.” The system works so well because society allows it to happen – out of ignorance or convenience. “The main actors always have an Italian background. But many employees are German. For example, tax advisors. They are involved, sometimes completely unknowingly or because they prefer not to ask questions,” says Hauser.

“The mafia is like a federal state”

Modern mafia clans work with new methods and are organized like a company. They make their money primarily through large-scale cocaine trafficking, tax evasion and extortion. “The mafia is like a federal state. There is an overarching organization, but the individual clans act independently,” explains Hauser. “In Germany, the cells make business decisions autonomously or recruit new people.” To do this, they use the most modern communication systems, such as encrypted crypto cell phones. In 2020, Europol officers infiltrated such a system run by the provider Encrochat. In the end, the great success of the investigation was only a small blow for the organization. If one clan is damaged, another will take over. “They are not individual perpetrators, but rather structures that have existed continuously for decades. “So something isn’t working with law enforcement,” says Zora Hauser.

Fight against organized crime: Police experts for the introduction of a cash limit

In fact, police experts have been complaining for years that organized crime is being made too easy. At a hearing in the North Rhine-Westphalia state parliament on the topic in mid-December, police unions and scientists spoke out in favor of introducing a cash limit, as exists in France or Italy, for example. Many illegal transactions would then no longer be possible.

But the mafiosi have now developed new business areas. “Goods from companies infiltrated by the mafia are forced on Italian restaurateurs, for example. This is a modern form of protection money blackmail,” explains Zora Hauser. Of course, not every Italian restaurant has anything to do with the mafia, but some do. “The restaurateurs then have to buy a certain wine, for example, or a certain olive oil in certain quantities and no longer have any freedom. It's difficult to prove that this is illegal.” This means that the free economy is being gradually infiltrated.