The deepening of the coronavirus pandemic accelerates the conversion of the media towards digital, but without replacing paper newspapers; with the fight against misinformation, launch of new services, increase in audiences and drop in advertising revenue.

These are some of the trends raised by newspaper managers in the training sessions organized in virtual format by the Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (ADEPA), within the framework of its 175 Board of Directors.

“We proposed to accelerate the ‘digital first’ (digital first), with 80% of our efforts and resources focused on the digital operation and the remaining 20% ​​on the paper operation,” said Juan Tillard, general manager of the newspaper La Voz, of the province of Córdoba. And he added: “This resulted in the multiplication of digital subscriptions, which last year had an increase of 100%, reaching 38,000, and we aspire to end this year with 48,000 digital subscribers ”.

In turn, the Cordovan newspaper (owned by the Clarín Group) promoted Wyleex’s own technological solution for the management of users and digital subscriptions, which is already being implemented in 18 media outlets in Argentina, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay and Spain.

For his part, Magalí Suárez, Content Manager at El Litoral, highlighted the change in audience consumption habits, for which the Santa Fe media group launched new services such as podcasts on Spotify, email newsletters and videos on TikTok, with news summaries for young people. “We have one of the most listened to podcasts in the interior of the country,” Suárez was proud. And he added that, despite this, the participation of paper newspapers is still very strong, where El Litoral has two daily editions, one in the morning and the other in the evening.

Rodrigo Rotonda, deputy editor of the newspaper El Eco de Tandil, stated that since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic they had a strong increase in audiences, but with a drop in the sale of advertising and sale of paper copies. In their case, they created a “pay wall” but only for the digital users entering from other countries. “That brought us a lot of sales, which otherwise we would not have achieved,” said Rotonda.

The deputy editor of the newspaper El Eco said that “there was a lot of false news about the coronavirus, so we search and teach people how to identify fake news. With more digitization, there is more proliferation of unverified or unchecked content and more misinformation is generated. “

In the same sense, Carlos Marino, director of 0221 and Letter P, who questioned the fake news circulating on technological platforms, expressed himself. “Regulations must be generated to limit these platforms, because fake news is very harmful, “said the director of the digital media of the city of La Plata, who highlighted the local journalistic coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The talk on “How the media is facing the impact of the pandemic” was moderated by Andrés D’Alessandro, executive director of ADEPA, who then presented a training program for the digital transformation of media, that will dictate different specialists, between the months of May and November.

In addition, this Wednesday there were three other talks, in the training sessions organized by ADEPA, within the framework of its 175 Board of Directors, on “What are the consumer trends in 2021”, “The newsroom of the future” and “The value of content on the Internet: lessons from the Australian model”.

