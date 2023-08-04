Russia says it repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on one of its naval bases in the Black Sea.

This is a new case in which the Russian authorities accuse Ukraine of launching marine drones against their ships.

Although aerial drones have been used to great effect during the conflict, this new form of maritime technology has been gaining momentum and may change the future of naval warfare.

What are marine drones?

Marine drones are small unmanned vessels. Unlike aerial drones, these operate on or below the surface of the water.

There are many terms used to describe them, including marine drones, naval drones, and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).

They come in many shapes and sizes and are used for a variety of tasks, including environmental monitoring.

These drones can also be used for military purposes such as clearing mines, conducting surveillance, or detonating near targets such as enemy ships.

Since the start of the war, several marine drones have been photographed, including one that reportedly washed up off the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea.

In addition to drones that operate on the surface of the water, Ukraine recently presented a prototype of an unmanned underwater drone called the Toloka TLK-150.

How do marine drones work and how much do they cost?

Common features of marine drones include built-in explosives and cameras that transmit images to the person controlling it.

Long-range targets are often pre-programmed into drones when they are launched.

They are then remotely guided by a human as they approach the target, explains Sidharth Kaushal of the Rusi defense think tank.

Some Ukrainian marine drones were developed with the help of crowdfunding campaigns.

They are often made from off-the-shelf components and are typically used commercially, not in military use, Kaushal adds.

Russian media and bloggers claim that Russia also used them in an attack on a bridge in the port city of Odessa.

However, the BBC has seen no evidence to support that claim.

It is not publicly known how many sea drones each side has. It’s also unclear how much they cost, but a drone released by the Ukrainian government is priced at $250,000.

The figure would be cheaper than many types of long-range missiles.

Marine drones can also be deployed quickly and without the need for a fully trained crew.

“Even if you intercept a lot of low-cost objects, all you need is one to get through and damage a much more expensive asset and the model will pay for itself,” says Kaushal.

When have marine drones been used against Russia?

BBC investigations suggest that Ukraine has carried out at least 11 marine drone strikes, targeting military ships, Russia’s naval base in Sevastopol and the port of Novorossiysk.

This is based on announcements from the Russian and Ukrainian authorities and local media reports.

Ukrainian defense sources told CNN that marine drones were also used in an attack on the Kerch bridge in July.

Some attacks have occurred far from the Ukrainian coasts.

In May, footage emerged showing drones approaching a Russian intelligence-gathering ship called the Ivan Khurs, but it’s unclear if the ship was damaged.

Russia says the incident took place 140 km north of Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait, some 193 km off the coast of Ukraine. This suggests that these drones can potentially travel long distances.

What impact are marine drones having on warfare?

Ukraine’s deployment of marine drones, at a relatively low cost, marks a new era for naval warfare.

The tactic poses a growing risk to Russia, according to some analysts.

Compared to warships, marine drones are harder to detect on radar because they travel low in the water and make much less noise.

While Ukraine does not have a significant naval force, its marine drones have prevented Russia from taking full control of the Black Sea, says Katarzyna Zysk, a professor at the Norwegian Institute for Defense Studies.

The attack on the Russian naval base in Sevastopol, in October 2022, was the first on record to use both aerial and maritime drones.

At least three Russian ships were damaged in the attack, according to GeoConfirmed, an organization that analyzes satellite imagery and other open-source imagery.

Since then, Russia has significantly tightened the defenses around the base, according to recent satellite images seen by BBC Verify..

Marine drones also have some disadvantages.

Onboard sensors may have a narrow field of view, which will make it difficult to track moving targets without precise location data or the detection of cloaked ships.

The ones with cameras on board also need constant communication with their controller so they can be directed to a target, so any problem with the video feed will jeopardize their mission.

“This is not a revolution yet,” says Professor Zysk. “We are still in an experimental phase.”

However, he adds, Ukraine’s strategy has captured international attention and is “promoting other navies to develop this type of system and its operational practice.”

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.