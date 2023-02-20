The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee may no longer use ethnicity as a criterion when checking travellers, the court ruled last week. It raises the question of what this ruling means for other agencies such as the police, says editor Camil Driessen. How deep is ethnic profiling in our government system?
