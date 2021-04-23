New details of as It was the decision of the Council of the Magistracy to file another complaint against federal judge Luis Rodríguez. In this case by the controversial dismissal of the former undersecretary general of the Presidency and right-hand man of Carlos Zannini, Carlos Liuzzi, in a case of alleged illicit enrichment. It was the third of ten complaints that the magistrate had in that body.

This is a third case in which Judge Rodríguez benefit Kirchner officials or leaders. Also, delay In 2016, the laundering investigation against the former secretary of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who had invested $ 70 million in black silver in the United States, according to the investigation by Panama Papers. What’s more, issued house arrest of trade unionist Omar “Caballo” Suárez on December 29, 2017, being as a substitute for his colleague Rodolfo Canicoba Corral and one day before the judicial fair began.

The complaint against Liuzzi became famous because federal judge Norberto Oyarbide had ordered stop a break-in to a financier known to the former official of the current Treasury Attorney General, Carlos Zannini, which caused a scandal.

In 2012, the controversial federal judge Norberto Oyarbide had closed the Liuzzi case but the resolution that was revoked by Chamber II of the Federal Chamber and Oyarbide was run of the case that fell to the Rodriguez court.

But in 2019, the head of the NGO Contadores Forenses and former Court expert, Alfredo Popritkin, denounced Rodríguez before the Judicial Council for “carrying out acts of manifest arbitrariness in the exercise of their functions ”.

Liuzzi had been denounced by the lawyer Ricardo Monner Sans because his assets had been “increased by 38 times” since he entered the public service in 2003. The former number two of Legal and Technical went from having a fortune of $ 265,000 in 2003 to declaring another of $ 7,482,000 in 2014.

Then, Judge Rodríguez asked the Corps of Experts of the Court to appraise his assets. The official expert Héctor Roccataglia had highlighted that it was not justified with blank income the number of trips Liuzzi made abroad with his wife. The then official argued that he did it to accompany “his wife to undergo medical treatment.”

Liuzzi traveled 106 times abroad to the US, Spain, Italy, France, Great Britain, South Africa, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. He did it accompanied by his family group. He traveled to the US 26 times and to Uruguay 52 times. And he also went 10 times to Europe and 9 times to Brazil.

Popritkin recalled that the Roccataglia Court expert recommended Judge Rodríguez to include travel in the object of investigation, as well as credit card expenses.

In the request of the expert opinion, they had to request and analyze expenses in travel agencies, airlines, credit cards. Know the places where Liuzzi and his group stayed, in hotels and eventually had their own properties, in the United States, Uruguay and Brazil.

Popritkin said that “it is implausible and it is a trigger of serious questions the actions of the magistrate ”. Especially that it has decided to dismiss the case when the official expertise had ruled that “cannot be asserted that the capital increase or variation of the defendant Carlos Liuzzi and his family group is justified “.

This is an expert opinion of November 19, 2015. Prosecutor Ramiro González shared the dismissal dictated by the judge and the case was closed.

In his complaint, the expert Potripkin recalled that the same expert of the Court ruled that “to complete an adequate justification of the expenses or expenses of these people limited to the years 2012; 2013 and 2014, it would be necessary (at the discretion of SS); to know the expenses of the American Expres credit cards and others mentioned in the sworn statements ”. This is an expertise dated December 22, 2015.

“That is to say that in both cases the official expert did not find justified the patrimonial income of Liuzzi and his family group, “said Popritkin, the expert who examined the case of the bonuses with SIDE funds during the government of former president Carlos Menem.

Then he asked “on what grounds does the magistrate He turned away of the expert opinion that indicates that the increase in assets of the accused and his family group is not justified? ” And he reflected “can a magistrate incur such omission of the evidentiary plexus indicated by the official expert, in relation to credit cards, and simply proceed to resolve the dismissal?”.

In June 2017, the judge made a defense before the Magistracy and said that “there is no justification that Popritkin had in his possession the expert opinion” of the Court’s expert. “Yes, I investigated the trips in a second expert report that does not have such solvency”, Added the magistrate.

Then, the Commission of Discipline and Accusation of the Council of the Magistracy affirmed that “it is wrong to accuse Dr. Rodríguez of having dismissed Liuzzi for that crime,” that of incompatible negotiations because he had been dismissed by Oyarbide and confirmed the resolution by the federal chamber.

In addition, the judge took into account “not only the expert opinion but the entirety of the evidence collected” and “are his faculties”Decide whether to accept a report from a Supreme Court expert.

Then, “it cannot be cut the exercise of deliberation and decision that a judge has ”according to the criminal procedure code and“ trial or disciplinary sanctions should be avoided ”, concluded that commission.

Finally, the then president of the Council of the Magistracy, Adriana Donato, signed the dismissal of Popritkin’s complaint. Later, the former expert of the Court requested the reopening of the case and was rejected on February 26, 2019.

