The distribution, storage, and preservation of vials of coronavirus vaccines administered in the EU, such as those from Pfizer or Moderna, It is a real logistical challenge due to the very low temperatures they need (-20 and -70 degrees, respectively), something that has made some companies essential, such as a Luxembourg manufacturer of freezers.

“That got us thinking: We need to develop equipment that can store the two temperature profiles, because governments are not going to take the risk of buying something that will not work later, “explains the executive director of the Luxembourg company B Medical Systems, Luc in an interview with Efe. Provost.

Thus, the company decided to develop a freezer that “can store from -20 to -80 degrees”, explains Provost, thus covering “the entire range” of temperature, streamlining logistics issues and becoming, “together with another American brand”, “the only ones” that have done so, the CEO of B Medical assures Efe.

As Provost explains, the vials are stored in the original manufacturer’s packaging which, in the case of Pfizer / BioNTech, “they look like pizza boxes”jokes the CEO of B Medical, and that they have the capacity to store “up to 300,000 vaccines in a 700-liter deep freezer.”

But this particular container is not suitable for transport. For this, specific boxes with dry ice are necessary “that allow transport at -80 degrees for five days” and that have a “data logger” that shows live on Google Maps “where is the vaccine, at what temperature, what is the ambient temperature and if there is an alert, “he explains.

Inside the deep freezers of the vaccines against covid-19 that are administered in the EU, such as those from Pfizer or Moderna, which require very low temperatures. Photo: EFE / María Moya

Through this traceability device, an email or SMS is sent – to also cover the needs of those places that do not have an internet connection – to the person in charge of taking action in this regard.

Once at the destination, the vials must be placed in this freezer, that prevents the cold chain from breaking and that he will keep the vaccines long term.

In Latin America

As Provost explains, B Medical’s clients are usually the governments themselves, which channel purchases through their Health ministries, although sometimes organizations such as Unicef ​​or the World Bank are in charge of managing the state.

Along these lines, the CEO highlights, among its main clients is Latin America where, after their next remittances, they will send freezers to countries such as Peru, Colombia or Panama: “A few weeks ago an order for 4 million euros arrived for Peru,” says Provost.

In your home country, Luxembourg, your equipment they take one hundred percent of the market, which he assures, is “a great advantage for the country, because they do not need to change, or take risks, everything is covered by the equipment we make here,” adds the Luxembourgish.

Until now, their equipment was mainly used for research: “Pharmaceutical industries such as Glaxo, Sanofi or the Pasteur Institute used them to develop new drugs or new vaccines,” says Provost, including the Ebola industry, which also requires a very low storage temperature.

However, due to the covid-19 crisis, B Medical has quintupled its production in the last year, going from 4,000 equipments to more than 20,000.

However, despite the fact that “it is not easy to find people to produce in northern Luxembourg”, the company is expanding its capacity: now has 250 people on staff, to which are added another 70 with a temporary contract and, in addition, it is building another factory next to the existing facilities of B Medical.

They expect production capacity to expand to hire about 100 more people.

For this extension, he explains, the company received a total of 5.7 million euros from the EU, channeled through the Executive of Xavier Bettel from whom, he assures, has obtained “a lot of support”.

Their business model has now also taken them to the US, with a distribution plant, and to India, a strategic place where, according to Provost, “more or less 70% of vaccines are produced worldwide (.. .) Being close to that production is very important to us, “adds the CEO of B Medical.

Maria Moya. EFE Agency

PB