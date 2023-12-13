The new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who took office last Sunday (10), is already facing strong opposition from sectors of the country's political and trade union left, who promise to “resist” his economic measures to cut spending, control inflation and structural reforms.

Milei, who came to the presidency defending agendas related to the free market, has already announced a package of economic measures this Tuesday (12), which highlighted spending cuts and financial control.

Since the libertarian officially took command of the Casa Rosada, members of the Argentine left, which includes everything from social movements and unions to political parties, have already announced that they will not “passively” accept the economic reforms and adjustments proposed by Milei, and that they will mobilize on the “streets and in institutions” to “defend” what they claim to be the “rights of workers, the poor and the excluded”.

Some of the main leaders and representatives of the Argentine left harshly criticized the new president's inauguration speech, which was given on the steps of Congress, in front of the population, and not in the parliamentary grounds.

One of the most scathing was Juan Grabois, leader of the Movement of Excluded Workers (MTE), who was also a pre-candidate for president by the Peronist coalition União pela Pátria, who accused, through a post on X (formerly Twitter), Milei of make a “messianic” inauguration speech, with a “shallow analysis” to “justify the measures to shock the economy, adjustment of the State, privatizations and layoffs”. Grabois made it clear that the Argentine left will make a “frontal political and ideological opposition, 'intellectually honest' but relentless in its principles” during the libertarian economist's presidency.

Other left-wing deputies and senators have also expressed their discontent with Milei. Among them are José Mayans, leader of the Peronist Union for the Fatherland bloc in the Senate; Liliana Paponet, Peronist deputy for the province of Mendoza; socialist Myriam Bregman, former presidential candidate for the Left and Workers Front; Juan Carlos Giordano, socialist deputy elected by Bregman's coalition, and Jesús Escobar, former presidential candidate for the leftist Livres do Sul movement.

Important unions and worker centers linked to left-wing movements in the South American country have also “warned” that they will not “allow” Milei to “advance” on what they said were “labor rights, wages and working conditions”. Among the unionists who spoke out against Milei are Rodolfo Aguiar, general secretary of the State Workers Association (ATE); Pablo Biró, from the Airline Pilots Association; Héctor Daer, from the General Confederation of Labor (CGT); and Esteban Castro, former secretary general of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP).

It was Biró, in fact, who reacted by saying that Milei would have to “kill the unionists” if he wanted to privatize the airline Aerolíneas Argentinas. The president, who had not yet taken office, gave an interview to a local broadcaster where he confirmed his intention to privatize the company, which is loss-making, but the idea was not well received by Biró, who stated that “without State financing, the Aerolíneas cannot function.”

Milei's government also announced on Monday (11) that it will cut spending in the public sector by reducing what it called “militant jobs” within the State. Reacting to the announcement of the new government, Rodolfo Aguiar, general secretary of ATE, said that he has already called a meeting of the Association for Thursday (14), where the “provincial leaders” will define the “action plan” and the “positions regarding of the new management”.

“We have already gone through several periods of threats and withdrawal of rights, including the tragic genocidal military dictatorship”, said Aguiar, remembering that “all the workers” that his association knows “have been performing functions in the State's public administration for years” and that some are being labeled “militants” because they have been fighting “for decades in defense of the people's rights”, which, according to him, are “guaranteed” with the “daily efforts” of public servants.

According to local media information, the Argentine left intends to disrupt Milei's reforms and plans by staging protests and even strikes across the country. The movements and unions have already called for the first demonstrations against the new government for the 19th and 20th of December, dates that coincide with the anniversary of the serious crisis of 2001, which caused a social and political upheaval in the country and led to the resignation of presidents Fernando de la Rúa (1999-2001) and Adolfo Rodríguez Saá (2001). The movements, unions and leftist leaders intend to “denounce” during these protests what they point out to be the “risk of a new social explosion” which could be caused, according to them, by the economic measures of the Milei government.

In addition to the protests, the Argentine left is also preparing to stand up to Milei in the country's Congress, where it will have significant parliamentary representation. The Peronists and Kirchnerists of União pela Pátria will have 35 senators and 108 deputies. One of the main objectives is to use the Senate, where there will be a greater number of parliamentarians, as a base to oppose the libertarian government.

When forming his cabinet, Milei built bridges with other political forces to find allies for his government within the Argentine Congress. The president managed to unite in the composition of his administration libertarians, supporters of former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and members of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) party, as well as some names who have worked alongside Peronists in the past, such as Daniel Scioli, who will continue in his role as Argentine ambassador to Brazil. However, the economist will still have to negotiate, especially in the Senate, to try to successfully implement his government plan.