Is the Left Party in Berlin willing to learn from the USA’s wrong turns? America has decades of experience of what can be achieved through targeted support for disadvantaged minorities – but also with the undesirable consequences.

Integration Senator Elke Breitenbach is calling for people with a migration background to be preferred by the State of Berlin and the districts until a rate of 35 percent is reached instead of the current twelve percent. Much speaks against it. Reliable statistics are missing, and information on the migration background is voluntary, notes the former immigration officer Barbara John. Interior Senator Andreas Geisel calls Breitenbach’s bill “not constitutional”.

And what would be the political consequences of such a quota? The AfD would get a mobilization topic.

Can you reject applicants without a migrant background using a quota?

Because of the economic structure, Berlin’s public service dominates the labor market even more than in Germany. There are currently 127,000 positions. By 2029, 44,000 people will be leaving for reasons of age. Should they largely be replaced by applicants with a migration background?

In the families and circles of friends of the unsuccessful applicants without a migration background – according to Breitenbach, two thirds of Berliners – that would probably trigger resentment.

In the case of scarce goods, the preference of one group is inevitably perceived as a disadvantage by the others. It is only different if the reason is in an acceptable relationship to your own disadvantage.

Why the disabled parking space is accepted

In the dispute over “affirmative action” in the USA, the disabled parking space is often mentioned. Most respect him because they know they can find parking nearby. In the competition for jobs and university places, many are not so sure.

After Decades of experimentation, How politics and society can compensate for centuries of discrimination against Afro-Americans, it is no longer just conservatives who turn against “affirmative action”. The Supreme Court declared quotas unconstitutional in 1978. liberal States like Californiawhere the Democrats dominate reject targeted favoritism.

What “color blind” means to the Supreme Court

Social reality has changed from the level of discrimination in the 1960s when John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson promoted affirmative action. Meanwhile, the chief judges reject support measures in schools and universities, which seemed mandatory at the time. To be “color blind” at the time meant providing targeted support to African Americans in order to overcome structural disadvantage. Lately, “color blind” means no longer asking about skin color.

Progressive professionals weigh pros and cons from. The targeted promotion, whether by women or blacks, has definitely worked; their share in universities and companies has increased. But it also promoted polarization.

Reagan won over workers for the Republicans with “Archie Bunker”

Ronald Reagan was successful in the election campaign with “Archie Bunker”: the prototype of the white worker who used to vote for the Democrats, but now that they are promoting the minorities, he is making his mark with the Republicans. Donald Trump optimized the recipe.

Universities that reserved some of the places for African American students regardless of performance lost in court. And it wasn’t just whites who complained, but also indigenous people who demanded equal privileges. And Asians like Michael Wang, who strictly demanded grades to be awarded, even if theirs Above-average minority then receives more places at the best universities than it corresponds to their share of the population.

Has a migration background, but who can you see? The Berlin integration officer Katarina Niewiedzial came to Poland … Photo: dpa

Another objection: preferential treatment becomes a stigma because it leads to suspicion that the person in question got the job not because of their qualifications, but because they belong to a minority.

Some observers even believe that the minority support programs contribute to the academic success of African Americans did more harm than good.

Politicians must take risks and side effects into account

Whether Berlin or the USA, the dilemma is the same: nothing changes by itself. Politics must act in order to break down patterns of disadvantage. But firstly, it should proceed cautiously so that it helps those affected without triggering a countermovement that harms the cause.

Second, it should reflect on which groups it has in view in its advance and which not, even though they are also affected. When they argue, Breitenbach’s supporters keep their eyes on Ahmed, whose mother came from Anatolia. And Fatina, whose father immigrated from Jordan. In case of doubt, it is also about refugees and migrants from Africa, even if they are not statistically significant in Berlin.

Whoever names Ahmed and Fatina must not forget Vladimir and Arantxa

Surprisingly seldom is the talk of Vladimir, who moved with his Russian-German family as a child. Or Katarina, who was born in Szczecin – although Breitenbach has regular dealings with the integration officer Katarina Niewiedzial and Poles are the second largest ethnic minority in Berlin. Even Francois from Lille or Arantxa from Seville apparently don’t have the protagonists in mind.

In short, in the political debate the focus is narrowing on people who do not look like Germans without a migration background. And regardless of the real composition of the 35 percent of Berliners with a migration background, according to Breitenbach. As well as this group in German reality.

The mistake of the left in Berlin lies in the ideological shortening and the inconsiderate vehemence with which they pursue the matter.