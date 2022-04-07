Members of the Territorial Defense Forces learn to use a Javelin missile during a training session in Kiev in March.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A US-made portable missile has been hailed as a symbol of Ukrainian resistance against invading Russian troops. Capable of piercing sophisticated armor and even taking down helicopters at low altitudes, anti-tank missiles javelin they are relatively light and easy to operate, which has made a difference in a context of civilian volunteers with little military training fighting a numerically superior enemy army.

In a statement released by the Pentagon on Wednesday (6), US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said that Ukraine has been defending itself “very effectively” with the Javelin missiles that the US has been supplying to the country. .

The day before, the Joe Biden States government announced that it will send another $100 million in military aid to Ukraine, for Javelin systems. The amount raises to more than US$ 1.7 billion the American assistance granted to the European country since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on February 24th.

Popular in the opinion of Ukrainians, the weapon was nicknamed “Santa Javelin”, a meme that has already earned more than $1 million for war victims. Ukrainian-born Canadian journalist Christian Borys has developed stickers, t-shirts and bags with the image of a saint dressed in green, holding a Javelin, to raise funds for war orphans. The items were successful and were sold in 60 countries, which led the creator to expand the destination of the profit for the victims of the conflict.

Alexandre Moreira, Colonel of the Army Command and General Staff School (ECEME), says that without a doubt the Javelin was an important means for Ukraine to resist the armored and mechanized forces of the Russians. For him, however, the great Ukrainian asset was to use the so-called anti-tank systems (guided missiles to shoot down tanks and other armored vehicles) in environments close to cities, as happened around the capital, Kiev.

“Much of the successful employment of the Javelin and other anti-tank systems, such as the British NLAW, the German Panzerfaust III, and the Swedish Carl Gustaf M4, is due to the tactics led by the Ukrainians in this conflict, which directed the Russians to act in urban environments, places where the tanks present numerous vulnerabilities, which, wisely, were exploited by the Ukrainians”, he details.

By using a highly explosive type of ammunition, the Javelin’s destructive power is comparable to that of a car cannon shot with a caliber of more than 120 mm. “If the Javelin intercepts the top of the tanks, the destructive effect will be enhanced”, assures the colonel. That’s because, instead of traveling in a straight line, the missile has the ability to “maneuver” in the air and hit the vehicle from above, which is usually the most vulnerable area of ​​the armor.

After firing, the Javelin follows the target, even if it is moving. This allows the shooter to run to safety before the missile hits the target. As the projectile is ejected a few meters from the launcher, the system also makes it difficult to locate the soldier and can be used from inside buildings.

“This functionality is provided by the ‘fire and forget’ system, which allows the team that operates it to take cover quickly, increasing the possibility of surviving attacks in response to the Javelin firing, by enemy forces”, adds Colonel Moreira.

Easy to use

Portability and ease of handling are also highlights of the Javelin. “If you’ve played a video game, you can use it,” assured an American soldier consulted by the Agence France-Presse. According to him, another advantage is the possibility of using the launcher (which weighs approximately 20 kilos) “without ammunition, to track and look” at the enemy.

A Javelin shot costs about $78,000. The launch system, which can be reused several times and has a GPS and an infrared camera capable of approaching the target, costs around US$ 100,000. “Despite the existence of anti-tank systems with similar efficiency to the Javelin, it is distinguished from the others due to the technologies it has, which justifies its high cost”, says the colonel.

Despite the Javelin’s success in urban areas, Colonel Moreira argues that, according to military doctrine, “the best anti-tank weapon is another tank.” For this reason, he adds, “the Ukrainian leader is daily observed asking Western countries to donate their tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine”.

“Only with more tanks will it be possible for the Ukrainians to mount more effective offensives and counterattacks, especially on the Donbass front, where open field combat tends to favor large Russian armored formations,” he argues.