Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Split

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system fires interceptor missiles at rockets from the Gaza Strip. (Archive image) © Tsafrir Abayov/AP/dpa

Israel is using the Iron Dome to combat rocket attacks. Today we can see how effective the system is against Hamas. Germany is also interested in Israeli weapons.

Berlin/Tel Aviv – According to eyewitnesses, the sirens began to wail late on the morning of October 7th, after which numerous people had already been torn from their morning activities by detonations and pressure waves. While Hamas launched an attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip with massive rocket fire, Israel’s “Iron Dome” missile defense system showed what an autonomous weapon system can achieve – thousands of rockets were intercepted.

Although the defense system does not have a 100% success rate, it is still considered an important instrument for protecting the population in Israel. Through decades of threats, missile system developers have become more specialized and export their weapons abroad. Germany also signed a purchase intention this year: for Arrow 3 – a system designed to defend against larger missiles is provided.

Heavy attack on Israel: This is how effectively Iron Dome works during rocket attacks

Hamas rocket attacks on cities in Israel have always been normal in the region. However, since the military has relied on Iron Dome to defend against missiles, part of the defense has been independent of human actors. Iron Dome is a mobile, ground-based system for defense against rockets, artillery and mortar shells. It was developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and Israel Aerospace Industries and has been working to protect the Israeli population since 2011.

While Hamas attempts to hit targets in Israel from the Gaza Strip with several dozen rocket attacks per hour, numerous missiles are automatically switched off by the Iron Dome defense system. How effectively this happens is documented again and again on X (formerly Twitter). Sometimes the night sky over Israel is lit up like fireworks when Hamas rocket attacks.

Defense against rocket attacks: Israel relies on Iron Dome in war

The Iron Dome missile defense system controls missiles autonomously: While a human chain of command offers several sources of error in an emergency, the system uses computer support to detect its targets and eliminate them. In order for air defense to function smoothly, each Iron Dome unit consists of three components: a radar system, a control center and several starting batteries for the interceptor missiles. One advantage is that the Iron Dome defense system is mobile and can therefore react to sudden threat situations and change its location.

In a fraction of a second, possible missiles are identified and the computer evaluates whether the missile poses a danger. When Israel is under rocket attack, it sometimes happens that several missiles have to be repelled at the same time. This should be possible for Iron Dome: According to unconfirmed reports, the air defense should be able to combat up to six targets in parallel. How much the use of Iron Dome costs cannot be said with certainty either. However, a shot is expected to cost between $50,000 and $100,000.

Rocket attack on Israel: Will Germany buy an Iron Dome?

For Israel, Iron Dome has been one of the most important means of defense against enemy rockets since 2011 due to Hamas attacks. The system has proven itself time and again in the past for combating smaller missiles and was also demonstrated in Hamas’ most recent attack on Israel October 7, 2023 that it can detect and destroy a variety of projectiles. Whether an Iron Dome for Germany in the current threat situation caused by the effects of Ukraine war However, it may be doubtful that it would make sense.

The Iron Dome defense system is only suitable for defending against small projectiles such as rockets or grenades, which usually only have a short effective range. The Arrow-3 system, which also comes from Israel and is on the defense minister’s shopping list Boris Pistorius (SPD) is more likely to meet the requirements of the federal governments. In connection with the European Sky Shield, Berlin is pushing for a European upgrade in air defense. Currently, Germany’s missile defense relies on old medium-range Patriot missile systems and modern ones Iris T system. Arrow 3 is intended to supplement missile defense in the future. (fbu)