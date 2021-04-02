“The world was so recent that many things lacked a name, and to mention them you had to point your finger at them,” García Márquez wrote in the first paragraph of One hundred years of loneliness. What does a name mean? For Kotex, the first brand of paper pulp disposable pads, meant it all. The success of its new product represented a giant step in its commercial balance and opened a new path in the use of one of the great natural resources of the United States: forest biomass.

During the first half of the last century, new consumer goods displaced many of the traditional functions that wood had played in American homes. Modernity meant steel, plastic, glass, and synthetic materials. However, demand for consumer goods also facilitated the introduction of dozens of new tree-based products.

Perhaps the best example of forest harvesting was the invention of the first disposable sanitary napkin, the Kotex.

In 1918, when the First World War ended, there were some 900 million women in the world who lived an average of 57 years. From puberty to menopause, they suffered menstruation disorders every 28 days, always annoying and often painful. On average, throughout her life a woman had between 400 and 500 menstrual cycles.

In The Modern Period: Menstruation in Twentieth Century America historian Lara Freidenfelds writes that although some disposable cloth towels were offered since the late 1880s that were only available to wealthy ladies, before the first compresses hit the market most women relied on in homemade cloth washcloths.

With money or no money, controlling menstruation was an uncomfortable affair, because it was difficult to keep the washcloths in place and they were not very absorbent. For women who could afford it, there were options like the picturesque hygienic belt Hoosier, who held the cloths where it was most convenient, or the towels Listers, possibly the first disposable option. The use of such products did not become popular because they were expensive and difficult to find in conventional stores.

The Hoosier belt in a pre-1925 image.

The disposable sanitary napkin was an invention that changed women’s behavior towards menstruation. It also helped create modern perceptions of how publicity should be managed for a taboo subject, which managed to get ahead thanks to the presentation of the product as something to which the emerging stereotype of the ‘modern’ woman of the 1920s should aspire.

When finding an answer to a crucial question, how to market a product whose function cannot be exposed openly? Kotex they paved the way for the wide variety of feminine (and later masculine) hygiene products on the market today.

Like another series of products that first hit the market in the 1920s, sanitary napkins Kotex they had emerged as a wartime invention. Founded in 1872, the Kimberly-Clark Company of Wisconsin began marketing disposable paper products after World War I. During the war he produced bandages of a material called cellucotton intended for field hospitals. It was made from wood pulp and was five times more absorbent than cotton bandages and much cheaper.

The idea of ​​military nurses

In 1919, after the war was over, Kimberly-Clark executives were looking for ways to use cellucotton in times of peace. The company developed the idea for sanitary napkins when it heard that military nurses were wearing surgical dressings. cellucotton like makeshift sanitary napkins during menstruation.

Walter Luecke, a Kimberly-Clark employee, who had been tasked with finding a use for the Cellucotton, saw the open sky. He had a ready-made product that could potentially appeal to nearly half the country’s population, creating a demand large enough to replace the slump in dressings sales caused by the end of the war.

No matter how big a war, Luecke thought, there would never be as many wounded as there were women in peacetime.

The Woolworth department store in Chicago sold the first box of sanitary towels manufactured by Kimberly-Clark in 1919. No one remembers how that first transaction was made, but it quickly became clear that the sale of the new product could create an embarrassing conversation between a male salesperson and a customer for modern that was.

To avoid this, and to avoid having to point the finger at it as in Macondo, the new sanitary napkin Cellucotton became one of the first self-service items in US retail history. The pads were strategically placed in special dispensers so that women did not have to ask a clerk for them.

At the beginning of the last century, vending machines like this one dispensed a compress at the price of 5 cents.

But things weren’t going to be that easy. Problems immediately arose. The companies that Kimberly-Clark asked to manufacture and distribute its pads under patents refused to do so. They argued that they were something too intimate that could never be publicized. Kimberly-Clark executives weren’t over for the job either, but Luecke, who was convinced his proposal was the philosopher’s stone, kept pushing until the idea was approved. In addition, they made a decision that would skyrocket the company’s sales balance: they would manufacture them themselves.

Kotex advertisement in 1926.

What seemed very difficult was to market something called “Sanitary napkins for cellucotton”. Fools call fate by chance. Name Kotex It came from the casual observation of a company employee, who at a meeting said the product had a “cotton-like texture.” “Cot-tex”(Cotton-Texture) became Kotex, easier to say, creating a name that, like another Kimberly-Clark flagship product, Kleenex, It would become a colloquial way of referring to a certain class of products, made by whoever manufactured them.

“Ask for them by name”

It was clear that recognition of the trade name would be vital to the sale of the product. The manufacturers launched a powerful advertising campaign. “Ask for them by name” became a repeated motto in all magazines aimed at female audiences, especially in the very popular Good housekeeping, which had a circulation of one million copies.

Asking for them by their simple, loud name rather than requesting “sanitary pads” prevented women from having to speak publicly about menstruation, especially with employees of the opposite sex. Still today, American women keep saying kotex to refer to pads, in the same way as clinex has become synonymous with tissues.

After much hesitation, the firm that Kimberly-Clark had hired to advertise and launched “ask them by name” was an extraordinary success. If we’ve sold this, we can sell anything, they must have thought. Although according to John R. Kimberly, president of the company, this product was initially “the target of taboos that bordered on the mystical”, its final acceptance “led to a generation of constant expansion, compulsive growth. […], the company’s workforce expanded during the Depression. “

The first Kleenex were marketed in the 30s of the last century.

Kimberly-Clark’s next groundbreaking innovation was the Kleenex, introduced during the 1930s. After World War II, the company had a full line of products unknown to the previous generation that quickly became indispensable to everyday life: paper plates, cups, facial tissues, towels, napkins , tablecloths, aprons, even disposable paper diapers.

But that was not all. Eggs came in paper containers, milk was sold in paper cartons, and countless new appliances arrived in cardboard boxes. While annual US per capita paper consumption in 1920 was 70 kilograms, by the 1960s it had more than tripled and was the highest in the world.

Like life itself, commercial success had its origin in the menstrual cycle.

Manuel Preciado Lorca he is a university professor. Life Sciences Department and Researcher at the Franklin Institute for North American Studies, University of Alcalá. He is also responsible for the Federal Biodiversity Group of the PSOE. This article was originally published on The Conversation.