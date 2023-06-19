“Guard! (guard) strength! (Force) For my race, for my land”, is the harangue that has gained momentum in recent years and which became the chorus of a musical collaboration of five artists with recognized trajectory in the country. The song is titled ‘Hymn of the Indigenous Guard’ and since its release in 2020 it has enlivened numerous marches, particularly in the period that turned out to be the genesis of what would become known as the social outbreak of 2021. At that time it was chanted in cities and other non-indigenous territories, and led the Indigenous Guard, which was born as a self-defense and autonomy mechanism, to become a symbol of resistance for many and a symbol of ‘terrorism’ for others.

With the arrival of Gustavo Petro to power, the command batons that members of the Guard always carry forward, to their right side, have become even more visible in large cities. These are known as ‘Chontas’, and are tied with ribbons of four colours: green by nature; red from the blood of their ancestors; blue for the water; and black on the ground. Symbolically, the current president summoned the Guard to be part of his security ring in his victory speech and then in his possession. He has also defended them against accusations that they are some kind of paramilitary group, with alleged military training and use of weapons.

Although all this shows that the Guard has been in the midst of debate and stigmatization, a few days ago it demonstrated its importance to society on the ground. The joint work of more than 80 members of the Coreguaje del Caquetá, Sionas del Putumayo, Isimali del Meta, Nasa del Cauca and Murui-muinane guards, along with some 150 soldiers from the National Army, managed to rescue four children who had been living for 40 days. lost in the impenetrable Amazon jungle. Those who have been antagonists on occasions have become companions with a common humanitarian objective, they have lived together and shared knowledge. As Luis Acosta, national coordinator of the Indigenous Guard, told this newspaper: “The war separated us, but Operation Hope came to rebuild the social fabric of life.”

Two decades of community care for the territory

The Indigenous Guard is not one and it did not always exist either, or at least not under that figure. Tracing a specific date of its genesis can be difficult, since in each ethnic group it had a different birth. For example, in Caldas it was created after the forced displacement of several Emberá communities in the 1990s. At that time they formed a group that could protect them, which they called the ‘Civic Guard’. Its leaders consider that the Guard was formalized at the beginning of the century due to the aggravated violence in the country. They chose May 27, 2001 as their anniversary.

Since then and over time, hundreds of ancestral peoples have begun to promote the guards as a non-violent collective protection tool. The preparation to integrate them has several cycles and, according to the testimonies of five leaders, it is voluntary and is carried out in the free time of the children and young people. It begins in the children’s nurseries of Guardia, in which, from the age of five, boys and girls are trained in the history of their territory, the spiritual practices of their group and the love for their ancestry. When they are young, they go to permanent training schools, where they receive training in matters such as local, zonal and regional economic projection, human rights and relations with communities.

Not everyone receives the baton and becomes a member of the Guard. To choose those who enter, the trainers take into account their performance and consult with the elders or define in the assembly, depending on each town. It can take between one and five years of training before someone is given their “Chonta”. Even though the majority of guards are men, the participation of women is allowed. There is no age limit to be a guardian, and there are 70, 80 or even 90 years. The national coordination of the Guard leads around 70,000 guards from different reservations in the country.

Franklin Leonardo Lozano, Senior Command advisor of the Indigenous Guard of the Caldas Regional Indigenous Council (CRIDEC), explains how they operate: “The first level is the Guard that exercises within their reservations. Then come the delegates at the regional level, who guide them from their political organizations. The third is the national level: around 53 indigenous organizations are gathered in the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC), where there is a coordinator for the whole country”. Most of the more than 100 indigenous peoples in Colombia have their own guard.

They are not the only ones. The peasant and Afro communities have been creating their own units, inspired by the indigenous. They are the peasant guard and the cimarrona guard, respectively. Within the indigenous there are differences that reflect the different cultures of the peoples. This can be seen, among others, in the use of objects. “We, the Sicuani Guard, are more of the bow, the arrow and if necessary the blowgun,” Marcos Amaya, an indigenous Sicuani, told EL PAÍS. Although the Indigenous Guard has been heavily stigmatized in Colombia, it has also been recognized. The Commission for the Clarification of the Truth He affirmed that “the violent acts in the indigenous territories have made the role of the indigenous guard focus on humanitarian attention, trying to contain the armed actions within their territories.” And in 2020 the NGO Front Line Defenders awarded them for their arduous defense of human rights. Even ancestral peoples from other countries on the continent have wanted to replicate the dynamics in their communities and thus strengthen the regional union.

In the sights of armed groups

In the indigenous reservation of Las Delicias, in Cauca, Albeiro Camayo, the regional indigenous coordinator, was assassinated a year and a half ago. The Jaime Martínez dissidents, who are part of the coordination of the self-styled Central General Staff led by Iván Mordisco, claimed responsibility for his death. This has been one of the strongest blows for the indigenous movement in the region, especially for the Guard, since he was a much loved and prominent member.

This crime was added to a longer series of homicides of guards. The leaders consulted by EL PAÍS maintain that the excessive violence against them has to do with the dispute over territorial control of the different armed actors. The guards have become an obstacle to that dominance, as they represent a local power of great legitimacy. In addition, they carry out humanitarian work that directly annoys these groups, such as avoiding forced recruitment, searching for missing persons or intermediating for the release of hostages.

“We have been strongly affected by the presence of armed actors, the confrontations and the recruitment of minors for the war. Likewise, the threats by multinationals in the economic issue for our territories and the affectation that they leave. Today we are exposed to the fact that our compañeros and compañeras are stigmatized on both sides and subsequently threatened or assassinated,” says Rober Molina, from the Kokonuko people.

Another factor that, the leaders consider, has been a trigger for the attacks is the stigmatization and unfounded rumors, such as that they are financed by illegal armed actors. “The Indigenous Guard fights for a conviction of love and rootedness in our territory. In no case is it paid, we do not receive payment. The only thing is the community work that is done in some territories, since the different inputs that the countryside provides are collected, we exchange knowledge or barter”, highlights Quina, coordinator of the Guard in Cauca.

For his part, Lozano believes that prejudices come from misinformation: “It is crucial that in Colombia, within the framework of its pluralism, the different ethnic groups are better known. A lot is expected from people who do not know what is really happening in the territories”. But beyond the violence against them, all the guardians who spoke to EL PAÍS agree on something, and that is that the visibility and legitimacy they gained thanks to the rescue of children in the Amazon shows the value of uniting diverse knowledge for the good of all of society: “We keep our voices high saying that all the indigenous, peasant, and cimarrona guards have the capacity to defend life and it is our duty to put it at the service of each territory, not just the indigenous reservation where we live. I believe that this is a scenario in which we can put our grain of sand to maintain that strength in all of Colombian society”, Quina points out.

