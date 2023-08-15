The Central Bank raised the key rate to the maximum since May 2022 12 percent

At an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia on Tuesday, August 15, it was decided to raise the key rate by 3.5 percentage points, to 12 percent per annum. IN message on the regulator’s website, such a sharp tightening of monetary policy (MP) is explained by the risks to price stability due to the dynamics of the ruble exchange rate.

According to the Central Bank, by August 7, the annual inflation rate rose to 4.4 percent, but the rate of price growth is steadily increasing. Thus, over the past three months, the seasonally adjusted average growth was 7.6 percent on an annualized basis.

Inflation is spurred on by an increase in domestic demand, which the industry is unable to satisfy. Because of this, the demand for imported products is growing, which leads to an increase in the need for foreign currency. Falling exports do not allow increasing the supply of foreign currency, and this negatively affects the ruble exchange rate.

The regulator emphasizes that maintaining the current rate of price growth creates the risk of a significant deviation of inflation from targets in 2024 (4 percent), so further rate decisions will be made taking this risk into account. The next meeting of the Board of Directors, where the new value of the rate will be determined, is scheduled for September 15.

Analysts expected less growth

Experts interviewed by RIA Novosti agreed that the regulator would raise the rate by 1.5-2 percentage points. Thus, Vasily Karpunin, head of the information and analytical content department at BCS World of Investments, pointed out that there was no need to make it higher than 10 percent before the September meeting, because there were no risks to financial stability.

In turn, the managing director of the NRA rating service, Sergei Grishunin, did not rule out that the Central Bank would raise the rate by two percentage points, to 10.5 percent, which is enough to stabilize the ruble exchange rate.

At the same time, financial analyst, professor at the Higher School of Economics (HSE) Evgeny Kogan notedthat a rate increase of 1-1.5 percentage points is unlikely to affect the ruble, so we expect an increase to 11-11.5 percent. He noted that the previous rate hike, which the Central Bank went on July 21, was enough to hold the rate for only a couple of days, and then the Russian currency accelerated its fall.

The ruble began to weaken after the decision on the rate

Immediately after the announcement of the extraordinary meeting, the ruble began to strengthen sharply. The dollar from the maximum level of 101.5 rubles on the morning of August 15 fell to 92.6 rubles, the euro – to 103.75 rubles. The trend continued right up to the announcement of the rate, but then the Russian currency began to weaken sharply.

At the maximum, the dollar returned to a level above 99 rubles, and the euro – above 108 rubles. As of 11:55 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate is 98 rubles, the euro – 107.3 rubles, which is higher than at the beginning of the week.

At the same time, due to the large proportion of individuals, the exchange rate of the ruble at the moment is largely determined by the psychology of investors and does not affect the long-term trend. The key factor, as emphasized by the Central Bank, remains the ratio of imports and exports in monetary terms, but the regulator, on the contrary, denied the influence of speculators.

How the authorities react to the weak ruble

On Monday, August 14, Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin called the Central Bank’s monetary policy erroneous. According to him, a strong ruble is beneficial for the Russian economy, and too low a rate has led to its decline to the level of 100 rubles per dollar.

In turn, the first deputy head of the budget committee of the Federation Council, Elena Perminova, said that there was nothing to worry about, and in the autumn the ruble would return to the level of 70 rubles per dollar. And State Duma deputy Dmitry Kuznetsov, in an address to the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, asked to explain what is happening with the ruble and what the consequences will be, especially in terms of accelerating consumer price growth.

However, Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, is sure that Russians do not pay attention to the dollar and euro exchange rates, smiles are visible on their faces and there is no stress. The main thing, he stressed, is that salaries are paid on time.