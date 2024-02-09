Home page World

The reference to a supposed art project in a toilet raises questions. Not only in terms of the authenticity of the notice, but also legally.

Munich – For many, public toilets are definitely not a place they long for. At a university, toilet facilities are certainly a welcome point of contact for students after long lectures or exams. Even if University toilets are often a topic of discussion they can be one thing above all: a place of retreat with a certain degree of privacy. But that's not always the case, like one on the platform Reddit shared notice of a university toilet shows.

Notes in the university toilet: recordings as part of artistic work?

A user's video shows a note hanging on a university toilet wall. In this case it could be the Goethe University Frankfurt, as user comments suggest. However, this has not been officially confirmed. In any case, the author of the post comments on the video with the words: “Studying art sounds different.”

“ATTENTION!” is written on the note in red capital letters. Underneath: “As part of an artistic work, the noises in this cabin will be recorded in the period from January 2nd, 2024 to February 29th, 2024.” The notice also states that users of the toilet are comfortable with the recording place: “By using the cabin you agree to the sound recording and processing.”

Community puzzles: notice about audio recordings in the toilet real or fake?

The video, which was shared in various groups on the platform, received a large number of disbelieving comments. “This is never real,” writes one user. Another user doesn't think the note is authentic either: “It's obviously a gag. Not bad actually, but still a joke from some student.” At least the notice really did exist in this form, as other users confirm. It is unclear whether he was actually serious.

Regardless of whether the note was created as part of an artistic work, it still amuses many users. “This is definitely going to cause a shitstorm,” says one comment. Another user announces that he wants to be very involved in the art project: “Now we're going to really pound the concrete shit and groan in pain.” “As an art student, I can confirm that this is a completely normal activity for us,” says another commenter posted the notice.

Note informs toilet users about recording noises – users express legal concerns

“How the hell is that legal?” asks just one of many users if the art project is actually real. Another says: “Funnily enough, it is illegal even as a joke, since the suggestion of an illegal recording is also illegal.” Other users, however, only show incomprehension: “How far it has come,” someone writes under the video.

But not everyone thinks the notice is a joke and the supposed art project is nonsense. “You could now get upset again along the lines of 'modern art is nonsense and nobody needs it'. But I think it's a really creative idea that, in the right setting, might help to remove taboos from going to the toilet,” writes one user, who has no legal concerns whatsoever: “As long as everything remains completely anonymous, I think it's a really successful project!”

It also provided material for discussion A notice on a toilet drawing attention to the incorrect disposal of construction waste and bicycles. Another letter on one public toilets provide temperature information for confusion.