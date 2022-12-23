In the coming weeks we will be sharing our favorite episodes from our archive. This time we look back at the far-reaching influence of Harry Potter.

Millions of people in their 20s and 30s grew up with JK Rowling’s children’s book series Harry Potter, about a sorcerer’s apprentice who must save his people from the ultimate evil. How has Harry Potter influenced the worldview of the millennial generation? In this episode, Michel Krielaars talks to editors and Potter fans Thomas de Veen and Eva Peek, who as adults still experience the influence of the books on a daily basis.

Did Harry Potter Replace the Bible? What do the books have to do with the September 11 attacks? Why came the British JK Rowling in a storm of cancel culture justifiably? And above all: how has Harry Potter influenced ‘our’ thinking about good and evil? You can hear it in this new episode of Between the Rules. Note: This episode contains spoilers.