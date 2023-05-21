From one day to the next, Robert-Jan van Rijn was the target of a violent smear campaign. And that while he thought he was doing his job as a doctor in good conscience. Unfortunately, such a case of a derailed complainant is not an isolated case, he says. “In this profession you are almost daily confronted with angry or dissatisfied people who try to get their way through a roundabout way.”

#target #internet #family #disagreed #death