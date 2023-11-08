At first glance, the cause of the Western left and the Palestinian cause have little in common.

On a second look, too.

Palestinian leaders want an authoritarian state, with religion at the center and a rigid social structure. Women have limited autonomy. Immigrants of other ethnicities or religions are not welcome. The economic system is not the one defended by socialists either.

Still, student groups, unions, left-wing political parties have shown support for the idea that Israel should be wiped off the map. From the PCO to the PT, including all sorts of left-wing academics and artists, there is an almost universal consensus in support of Palestine against the “Israeli occupation” (read the existence of Israel).

But the alignment, which today seems automatic, was not like that in the past. The history of the conflict between Israel and Arab countries goes beyond the classic division between left and right.

Israel is born under socialist rule

The State of Israel was born in 1948 under the leadership of socialist figures — almost all of them secular Jews.

The Zionist movement began decades before the Holocaust. And the idealism of a nation for the Jews was accompanied by idealism regarding their way of life.

The formation of kibbutzim – community farms – is the result of this mentality. Even before the Russian Revolution of 1917, the collectivist tendency was common among Jews who had settled in Europe. But unlike top-down state-imposed communism, many families emigrating to the future State of Israel opted for a voluntary sharing model.

David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first head of government, was a socialist. Before coming to power, he even defended the use of violence against right-wing workers who tried to prevent strike movements.

The party created by Ben-Gurion, Mapai (whose symbol is an adaptation of the hammer and sickle) dominated Israeli politics in the first two decades of the country’s existence. In 1968, Mapai merged with another leftist party and formed the Ha-Avoda labor party, which remained in government for another decade.

It was only in 1977, with Prime Minister Menachem Begin, that the right (represented by the Likud party) came to power for the first time in Israel. And it was only in the 21st century that conservatives solidified their majority in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. The Islamic terrorism of the Second Intifada (a wave of attacks against Israeli targets) indirectly helped to defeat the left, which proposed a more conciliatory stance towards the Palestinians.

Another central figure in the creation of Israel, Golda Meir, held the position of Israeli prime minister and vice-president of the Socialist International at the same time.

When she got married, she wrote in her memoirs, she did not want a traditional religious ceremony because both she and her husband Morris Meyerson were socialists. She also described how the socialist Zionist movement attracted her as a teenager. “I took it for granted that, in this place, no one would be in need, or be exploited, or live in fear of other people,” she recalled.

Soviet Union alongside Israel

The left’s connection with the origins of Israel goes beyond the ideas of its founders. The Soviet Union was the first country to recognize Israeli independence. Soon after (in addition to Nicaragua) other governments came under communist influence: Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia and Poland.

The Soviets believed that supporting the formation of the new State would be a way of attracting Israel away from the British’s reach of influence — at the time, the Soviet Union considered that the United Kingdom would continue to be the greatest power on the planet. The world was changing rapidly, and geopolitical alliances were undergoing realignment. In 1948, not even the United States’ role as the main rival in the Cold War was obvious.

But, in the following years, the anti-religious and, more specifically, anti-Semitic policies of the Soviet regime prevented a greater rapprochement between Israel and the communist bloc. Furthermore, despite their socialist tendencies, Israeli leaders believed in the democratic path. The same cannot be said of Israel’s neighbors.

The Arab version of socialism

It is no exaggeration to say that Israel’s initial wars against Arab countries were conflicts between socialist governments.

The Middle East and North Africa were not always as fragmented as they are today. The Ottoman Empire controlled the region for five centuries until it dismantled in 1922, and was replaced in much of the Middle East by British protectorates.

But, little by little, independence movements emerged. The most influential was that of Egypt, under the leadership of Gamal Abdel Nasser. In 1952, a military coup led by him overthrew the Egyptian monarchy. The national state, which had remained in the background for most of the region’s history, became the protagonist.

Nasser’s “Charter for National Action” predicted the “destruction of imperialism”, the end of “capital’s domination over the government”. Gamal Abdel Nasser was also against the existence of Israel. “It is an artificial state that must disappear,” he said in 1954. Egypt led attacks by Arab countries on Israel in 1948, 1967 and 1973.

The influence of “Nasserism”

Arab nationalism was based on the idea that countries in the region should move away from the Western bloc. The strategy was part of a broader anti-colonial movement, which also influenced pro-independence movements in Africa. Nasser was the main leader of the so-called pan-Arabism, which bore fruit in many countries in the region. In the following years, socialist parties gained power with figures such as Saddam Hussein in Iraq, Muammar Gadaffi in Libya and Bashar Al-Assad (who remains in power) in Syria. In Palestine, Arab socialism is at the root of Fatah, a movement that was led by Yasser Arafat and still governs the West Bank today.

Between 1958 and 1961, Egypt and Syria reached the point of unifying themselves as the United Arab Republic. Even in Lebanon, the only country in the region with a representative Christian population, Nasser’s ideas had some influence.

“Pan-Arabism was a more left-wing, secular movement, in reaction to American imperialism”, explains Igor Sabino, doctor in International Relations and professor at IBMEC. He, however, makes an important reservation: “The notion of left and right in the Middle East is very different from the West.”

When Arab countries became independent, the socialist flag seemed a reasonable alternative, partly because it symbolized a move away from the British, partly because it seemed more compatible with the Islamic way of life, little influenced by the ideas of liberalism. Socialist ideas were on the rise in parts of Europe. In France, for example, the left bloc gained power in 1946.

Arab socialist countries were not automatically aligned with the communist bloc led by the Soviet Union. By maintaining a certain distance from the two Cold War blocs, they sought to maintain bargaining power.

But for the same reason that they recognized the existence of Israel, the Soviets arrived first and decided to support the Arab nationalist cause.

In 1952, while the region was under a UN embargo on the purchase of weapons, Czechoslovakia (guarded by the Soviet Union) sold 200 battle tanks, another 200 armored vehicles, 100 fighter planes, 2,000 trucks and 1,000 jeeps to the Egyptian government.

For the Soviets, it was a great opportunity. Egypt had left the zone of British influence (as had Jordan and present-day Palestine), and the Russians were keen to reinforce their proximity to these countries.

The American government, in turn, initially maintained a stance of timid support for Israel, to which it refused to sell weapons until 1962. But, as the Soviets sought rapprochement with the Arabs, the United States began to see Israel as a preferred ally. in the region.

With the weakening of the Soviet Union and the subsequent fall of the Berlin Wall, secular left-wing forces found themselves more weakened in preventing the advance of Islamic fundamentalism in the Arab world. The rise of groups such as Al-Qaeda and Hamas has forced the United States to adopt a more active role in supporting Israel — if not direct military intervention.

The postmodern left chooses a side

Left-wing anti-Semitism has its roots in Karl Marx himself, who associated Jews with capitalism. Arab socialism’s historical link to the Soviets also helps explain why radical groups such as the PCO support Hamas.

But there is another reason for the contemporary left’s sympathy for the Palestinians. It can be summed up in one word: intersectionality.

The term refers to the idea that the oppressed must unite, whatever the cause of the oppression. Hence the alliances that unite transgender activists, pro-abortion activists, feminists and communists in favor of a theocratic regime.

The key to understanding the modern left’s support for Palestine, therefore, is not the defense of egalitarian government. If this were the case, it would be more reasonable to support Israel, which still has functioning kibbutzim, guarantees equal rights to women and has norms that protect sexual minorities, so dear to progressives. The key is the view that Israelis are colonizers.

For those who believe that history has two sides, Palestine was chosen as “the right side”. Israel, in this view, is a “colonialist” force. This interpretation gained traction in the 21st century, when the Israeli government’s harsh reaction to Palestinian terrorism solidified both sides of the debate.

Igor Sabino says that, to understand support for Palestine in the West, it is necessary to understand the new left. “This has to do with critical theory, post-colonialism and post-structuralism. These Western theories are what make these left-wing groups associate the Palestinian movement with the anti-colonial struggle. This support has much more to do with what Roger Scruton called the new left than with Marxism and socialism themselves”, he says.

If left-wing groups identify with Palestinian militants, the opposite is not always true. There are no reports of Palestinian demonstrations in favor of gay marriage or abortion.

The idea of ​​intersectionality has not yet reached Gaza.