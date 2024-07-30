The G20 is an unlikely champion of social justice. Financial Times journalist Alan Beattie, noting the group’s lack of clear direction, compares it in his book ‘Who’s in Charge Here?’ (Who’s in charge here?) with a “pantomime horse driven by a troupe of clowns.” But Brazil’s presidency offers an opportunity to change this perception.

With Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the helm, the G-20 is set to become the launching pad for a historic initiative to tackle hunger, poverty and extreme inequality. The Global Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty, to be launched in November, aims to turn the tide in what has so far been a losing battle to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Based in part on Brazil’s own “zero hunger” campaign, perhaps the greatest human development success story of the 21st century, the Partnership aims to mobilize the finance and leadership needed to help achieve the SDGs. More than 100 countries have indicated their intention to join. But what will make a difference?

The G-20, founded in 1999, is conceived as a forum for industrialized and developing countries to discuss and coordinate policies aimed at ensuring financial stability by bridging the divide between the Global North and South. The grouping has plenty of political and economic muscle; its members account for more than 80% of the world’s economic output and two-thirds of its population. What has been lacking is a sense of strategic direction and shared purpose. The group reached the zenith of its influence in 2009, when then-UK Prime Minister Gordon Brownused the summit of its leaders to negotiate a gigantic financial deal that prevented a global recession. Since then, it has steadily fallen into irrelevance.

Brazil today poses a challenge to this inertia. Even before assuming the G20 presidency, Lula announced the creation of a task force to develop innovative financing mechanisms.

The G-20’s ever-expanding agenda is part of the problem. Beyond finance and banking, the group’s dialogue now covers everything from artificial intelligence to cryptocurrencies, the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, climate change and the SDGs. Yet it’s hard to identify a single area where the G-20 has made a tangible difference. Its preferred currency is not actionable plans backed by political leadership, but bland communiqués meant to paper over policy differences.

Few countries are better equipped to lead concerted action to combat hunger than Brazil. During his first presidency from 2003 to 2010, Lula launched a monumental campaign to eradicate poverty and hunger in Brazil, which included the cash transfer program Family Bagpolicies to help smallholder agriculture, a higher minimum wage, and investment in basic health care. A nationwide school program provided nutritious meals to more than 40 million children. Critically, the National Food Security Council provided coordinated leadership, breaking down ministerial silos and facilitating public participation.

If current trends continue, around 600 million people will be living in extreme poverty by the end of this decade – more than double the United Nations target.

In the ten years since the launch of the “zero hunger” campaign, economic growth and the government’s redistributive policies have allowed nearly 30 million Brazilians to get out of poverty. As the number of undernourished Brazilians fell from 19 million to three million, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization removed Brazil from its “world hunger map”.

Unfortunately, the achievements were short-lived. Hunger and poverty increased dramatically with the cuts to social programs by the right-wing administration of Jair Bolsonaro. But the pendulum has now swung in the opposite direction. Shortly after assuming the presidency again in January 2023, Lula’s brand new government launched its initiative Brazil Without Hungeran ambitious effort to eradicate severe food insecurity within four years.

A similar level of ambition is needed today to achieve the SDGs. If current trends continue, around 600 million people will live in extreme poverty by the end of this decade – more than double the UN target. Progress towards eradicating hunger has been reversed. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterresha warned that without urgent action, the SDG agenda “will become the epitaph for the world that could have been.”

The G-20 Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty could prevent this outcome. In a recent report for the G-20 presidency, which I co-authored with Kathryn Nwajiaku-Dahou and Hetty Kovach, we outlined strategies that could help replicate Lula’s success in Brazil on a global scale.

As a first step, the G-20 could use its full force to support efforts to increase international development financing to reduce hunger and poverty. We estimate that current financing is only $75 billion a year. Instead of endlessly debating the SDGs, the G-20 could implement reforms, recommended by its own special group of experts, which would increase concessional credit by $180 billion by using the system of multilateral development banks more effectively.

Debt relief is another priority. More than $80 billion This year, the poorest developing countries will have to pay off their debts, much of which will end up in the hands of commercial creditors. These payments exceed spending on health, food and education. current debt initiative The G-20 has failed to address the issue, but the organization could play an important role in turning unpayable debts into investments in people.

More than a third of children in low- and lower-middle-income countries are hungry. Providing these children with nutritious school meals would help reduce malnutrition, alleviate poverty and improve learning.

Despite today’s extreme polarization, the fight against malnutrition gives the G-20 a cohesive cause—and a practical policy option. Consider, for example, child malnutrition. More than a third of children in low- and lower-middle-income countries are hungry. Providing these children with nutritious school meals would help reduce malnutrition, alleviate poverty, and improve learning. A global aid commitment of some $1.5 billion could support national efforts that would extend the reach of school meals to hundreds of millions more children, replacing hunger with hope.

However, inadequate funding is only part of the problem. As our report shows, the aid delivery architecture is fragmented, inefficient and hopelessly outdated. Too much aid is delivered through uncoordinated multilateral projects and funds that prioritise donor agendas – and donor control – over practical needs. By pooling resources and setting clearly defined anti-poverty and hunger reduction goals, G20 countries could increase efficiency, reduce transaction costs and strengthen national accountability.

In a speech In his 2006 address to the United Nations, Lula observed: “If we have done so much in Brazil with so little, imagine what could be done on a global scale if the fight against hunger and poverty were a real priority for the international community.” The Global Partnership against Hunger and Poverty offers the G-20 the opportunity to go beyond imagining a better future and help create it.

Kevin Watkinsformer CEO of Save the Children UK, is a visiting professor at the Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa at the London School of Economics.

