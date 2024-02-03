How the formation continues in the new House of Representatives

Since December 6, the Netherlands has had a new House of Representatives in which the political relationships are completely different. There is a large right-wing and radical right-wing majority, the VVD is no longer the largest party, there is a new chairman – Martin Bosma of the PVV – and there are no fewer than 67 new MPs.

In this Hague Affairs you will hear from Lamyae Aharouay and Eppo König what is already noticeable about this new political reality. We discuss the unfamiliarity of new MPs and how they were sent on a course. What can already be noticed of the right-wing and radical right-wing majority and how the formation affects the debates among the winners of the elections: BBB, NSC and the PVV.

Guests: Lamyae Aharouay and Eppo König Presentation: Guus Valk Editorial & production: Iris Verhulsdonk/Ignace Schoot Edit: Pieter Bakker Photo: Sem van der Wal / ANP