How the Foreign Office struggles with the Israel position

It is Friday morning, November 10. In Gaza, thousands of Palestinians are once again fleeing south due to the ongoing Israeli airstrikes in the north. The Red Cross calls the situation in hospitals in North Gaza “unbearable.” Aid organizations warn that water, food and medicine for civilians are running out throughout the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing Israeli blockade.

That morning, a select group of outgoing ministers meets at the Ministry of General Affairs in The Hague to discuss the war. During the scheduled consultation with ministers, including Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD), Minister of Foreign Affairs Hanke Bruins Slot (CDA) and Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren (D66), the question is whether the Netherlands should speak out more clearly about possible violations of humanitarian law by Israel – in particular the denial of basic necessities such as fuel, food and water to the people of Gaza.

Anyone who knows the Dutch international efforts in this area will not expect a difficult decision. In 2018, the Netherlands was behind a UN Security Council resolution that strongly condemns food deprivation as a war strategy. “A groundbreaking resolution on the relationship between conflict and hunger,” then Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigrid Kaag (D66) proudly wrote to the House of Representatives. When it comes to hunger as a weapon of war, the Netherlands wants to “denounce violations of international law in this area” and “addresses parties regarding the ban on starving the civilian population,” Kaag writes. For example, the Netherlands has been “successful” in UN resolutions on the wars in Yemen and Syria, in which starvation is explicitly mentioned as a violation of the laws of war.

Such violations also take place in Gaza, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ leading international law expert has concluded. As early as October 16, the department’s international law advisor, René Lefeber, sent an analysis of the “international law aspects” of the war to Minister Bruins Slot. The minister did not ask for this – the analysis is an initiative of Lefeber. The piece cracks harsh words about Hamas, which is “unquestionably” guilty of war crimes with “deliberate killings” and “indistinguishable rocket attacks”.

Large-scale air raids

But Israel can also probably be blamed, Lefeber writes. “The large-scale Israeli air raids on Gaza, with great loss among the civilian population and much damage to civilian objects, also raise concerns about compliance with humanitarian law.” Whether the bombings constitute a violation is difficult to assess “without precise data and circumstances of an attack”: “restraint” is therefore required.

Lefeber can be brief in his note about closing the Gaza Strip. “The declared general blockade of Gaza by Israel (…) clearly goes against Israel’s obligations based on humanitarian law. This may also constitute a war crime (deliberate starvation of the civilian population).”

Officials at the Legal Affairs Department (DJZ) have long been considering a separate ‘hunger note’ on the question of whether the Netherlands should condemn the Israeli blockade on the basis of the 2018 UN resolution. But that piece, according to officials at the department, is being held back by the official leadership, which first wants to ‘find out’ whether Minister Bruins Slot has a ‘need’ for such advice. “Why do we first